Tuesday, February 16, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Insecurity: IGP Flags Off Operation Puff Adder II In Abuja

Must read

Business

Cadbury Nigeria certified as top employer

theabujatimes
Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a part of Mondelēz International, has been recognised as a top employer in Nigeria by the Amsterdam-based Top Employers...
Read more
Business

Oil marketers call for full deregulation, buffer against price hike

theabujatimes
The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has reiterated a call for full deregulation of the downstream sector. It also suggested...
Read more
Trending

Mobile Court convicts 33 persons for violating COVID-19 protocols in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mobile Court, on Monday, convicted 33 persons who were arrested and arraigned for not wearing facemasks...
Read more
Trending

Insecurity: IGP Flags Off Operation Puff Adder II In Abuja

theabujatimes
As part of concerted efforts to curb criminal activities in the land, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on...
Read more
theabujatimes

As part of concerted efforts to curb criminal activities in the land, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Monday, flagged off the second phase of a Special Security Force, code-named, Operation Puff Adder 11, with a matching order to its over 2000 operatives to go after criminals and their collaborators and smoke them out of their dens.

Speaking at the brief ceremony held at the Force Headquarters Abuja, IGP Adamu declared that the new phase was being launched to reinforce the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

The IGP explained that the new special operation, which would be intelligence-led and community-driven, would be executed in sustained collaboration with the Armed Forces, the Intelligence Community and other sister security agencies.

He added that It was also aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that were bent on threatening the internal security order across the country and bringing them to book.

IGP Adamu said that Operation Puff Adder II was an initiative of the force conceived from a deliberate and critical evaluation of the pattern and trend of crimes in the country.

According to him, “With the special operation, there shall be massive and well-planned deployment of both human and other operational assets of the force to reinforce and consolidate on the successes and achievements of Operation Puff Adder I, launched by the IGP in April 2019.

The IGP further noted that the flag-off was the first phase of the operation targeted at the full restoration of peace and security in the North-West and North-Central Geopolitical Zones of the country.

According to him, “the Operation is aimed at dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the country. It will also ensure that all arrested bandits and their collaborators are brought to book.

“In the long run, it is expected that the operation shall be replicated across other states of the federation to deal with the security challenges inherent in those states.”

The IGP, while assuring the police operatives of adequate welfare provisions during the mission, charged them to be civil with law-abiding citizens but firm and ruthless with criminal elements who might want to threaten the safety of citizens in their areas of responsibilities.

The Police boss who also assured Nigerians that the force would continue to do all within its powers to guarantee a stable security order across the country called on the civil populace to work with the Police and other security agencies in the joint tasks of safeguarding the nation, especially in the area of providing useful, relevant and timely information.

Previous article29 UK COVID-19 variant in Edo, Kwara, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, FCT
Next articleMobile Court convicts 33 persons for violating COVID-19 protocols in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Mobile Court convicts 33 persons for violating COVID-19 protocols in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mobile Court, on Monday, convicted 33 persons who were arrested and arraigned for not wearing facemasks...
Read more
Trending

29 UK COVID-19 variant in Edo, Kwara, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, FCT

theabujatimes
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 29 cases of the United Kingdom (UK) variant of COVID-19 in six...
Read more
Trending

Police, Vigilante Foil Kidnapping in Abuja

theabujatimes
The police and vigilantes foiled a kidnapping at a residential house behind the police station in Abaji in the Federal Capital Territory...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Cadbury Nigeria certified as top employer

theabujatimes
Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a part of Mondelēz International, has been recognised as a top employer in Nigeria by the Amsterdam-based Top Employers...
Read more
Business

Oil marketers call for full deregulation, buffer against price hike

theabujatimes
The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has reiterated a call for full deregulation of the downstream sector. It also suggested...
Read more
Trending

Mobile Court convicts 33 persons for violating COVID-19 protocols in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mobile Court, on Monday, convicted 33 persons who were arrested and arraigned for not wearing facemasks...
Read more
Trending

Insecurity: IGP Flags Off Operation Puff Adder II In Abuja

theabujatimes
As part of concerted efforts to curb criminal activities in the land, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on...
Read more
Trending

29 UK COVID-19 variant in Edo, Kwara, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, FCT

theabujatimes
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 29 cases of the United Kingdom (UK) variant of COVID-19 in six...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Zaria massacre: El-Zakzaky group protests in Abuja, marks five years of...

Abuja court sacks suit challenging Gov Akeredolu’s re-election

FEC Approves N4.5bn for Exams Papers Printing, FCT Roads

New Apple iOS Release Blamed For Serious Instagram Error