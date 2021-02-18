Thursday, February 18, 2021

Insecurity: Police Deploy 150 Special Forces In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory has received 150 Special Forces from the operation Puff Adder II to help in tackling kidnapping and other crimes in Abuja.

Speaking at the deployment of the officers in Abuja, the FCT commissioner of police, CP Bala Ciroma charged all personnel deployed within the FCT to be professional, firm, dedicated, civil with law-abiding citizens and ruthless to all criminal elements.

“It would be recalled that two days ago, the inspector-general of police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu launched a strategic operation (Operation Puff Adder II) involving the deployment of human and operational assets to address the emerging security challenges and rid  the Country of criminal elements.

“Consequently, the inspector-general of police has graciously deployed 150 personnel consisting of operatives from the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and Special Forces to the Federal Capital Territory to reinforce the on-going counter kidnapping operations.”

The commissioner also said: “The deployment will strengthen security, dismantle and dislodge all criminal hideouts especially kidnappers’ camp within the FCT.

“Furthermore, the command will anchor on this operation to foster community policing and collaboration with sister security agencies.”

Recall that on Monday, the inspector-general of police had flagged-off a reinvigorated special security action plan, code named “Operation  Puff Adder II” to reinforce the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

Previous articleFCTA bans open grazing in Abuja, establishes RUGA in three area councils
