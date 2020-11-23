Monday, November 23, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Intercity bus journey fare highest in Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto ― NBS

Must read

Sports

Napoli 1-3 Milan: Ibrahimovic double lifts Rossoneri back to Serie A summit

theabujatimes
Milan picked up a rare victory over Napoli in Serie A thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's double at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.
Read more
Sports

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester: Reds extend unbeaten record at Anfield to club-record 64 matches

theabujatimes
Liverpool extended their incredible unbeaten record at Anfield in the Premier League to 64 matches to set a new club record with...
Read more
Trending

Intercity bus journey fare highest in Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto ― NBS

theabujatimes
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its October report of transport across the 36 states and FCT noted that bus journey...
Read more
Trending

Gbajabiamila meets Abuja newspaper vendors over colleague’s death

theabujatimes
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has met with newspaper distributors and vendors in Abuja over the killing of...
Read more
theabujatimes

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its October report of transport across the 36 states and FCT noted that bus journey fare intercity was most expensive in Abuja, Lagos, and Sokoto. The report also noted that “states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,473.67), Enugu (N1,560.00) and Bauchi (N1,560.49).”

On the cost of bus journey fare in Lagos, Abuja, Sokoto, NBS gave the average expense spent by commuters in the city thus; “Abuja FCT (N4,376.09), Lagos (N3,073.41) and Sokoto (N3,055.12)”.

However, the “average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 4.03% month-on-month and by 68.82% year-on-year to N322.22 in October 2020 from N309.73 in September 2020.

“States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N585.34), Bauchi (N504.78) and Cross River (N431.04) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Abia (N192.11), Kebbi (N205.47) and Borno (N208.15).”

Meanwhile, “average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 3.88% month-on-month and by 115.50% year-on-year to N265.41 in October 2020 from N255.51 in September 2020. “States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Niger (N1,476.40), Kogi (N372.45) and Rivers (N352.47) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N78.49), Katsina (N106.20) and Kebbi (N135.75).”


Previous articleGbajabiamila meets Abuja newspaper vendors over colleague’s death
Next articleLiverpool 3-0 Leicester: Reds extend unbeaten record at Anfield to club-record 64 matches
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Gbajabiamila meets Abuja newspaper vendors over colleague’s death

theabujatimes
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has met with newspaper distributors and vendors in Abuja over the killing of...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.
Read more
Trending

Help, Abuja electricity DISCO is extorting us!

theabujatimes
Sir: It is unfortunate to have dishonest people in the power sector and by extension, in the leadership positions in Nigeria. No...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Napoli 1-3 Milan: Ibrahimovic double lifts Rossoneri back to Serie A summit

theabujatimes
Milan picked up a rare victory over Napoli in Serie A thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's double at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.
Read more
Sports

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester: Reds extend unbeaten record at Anfield to club-record 64 matches

theabujatimes
Liverpool extended their incredible unbeaten record at Anfield in the Premier League to 64 matches to set a new club record with...
Read more
Trending

Intercity bus journey fare highest in Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto ― NBS

theabujatimes
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its October report of transport across the 36 states and FCT noted that bus journey...
Read more
Trending

Gbajabiamila meets Abuja newspaper vendors over colleague’s death

theabujatimes
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has met with newspaper distributors and vendors in Abuja over the killing of...
Read more
World News

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow face jail over 2019 protests

theabujatimes
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were placed in custody on Monday and face imprisonment after they pleaded guilty...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Prioritise Poverty Alleviation, Kaigama Tells Buhari

Association urges police to redouble efforts on security in Abuja

Buhari seeks stiffer sanctions for Malian junta

Rally Held in Nigeria’s Abuja to Demand Release of Sheikh Zakzaky