The Federal Government, the United Nations (UN), partner organisations and civil society are dedicating the entire month of March to commemorate the strength, resilience, and achievements of Nigerian women, whilst also highlighting persisting challenges to achieving gender equality during International Women’s Month.

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, who spoke at a press briefing yesterday to kick-start International Women’s Month in Nigeria, described the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action as a progressive platform for women’s rights.

She, therefore, urged all stakeholders to work in partnership with the ministry to positively impact the lives of women and girls and to enable them realise their full potential.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has said that 25 years after the historic Beijing women’s conference, violence against women and girls still remained common in Nigeria.

It noted that more needed to be done to protect the rights of Nigerian girls, particularly from violence.

In a new report entitled, “A New Era for Girls: Taking stock on 25 years of progress, UNICEF, Plan International, and UN Women observed that violence against women and girls is still common despite significant gains in education globally.

The report revealed that in Nigeria, one in four girls has suffered sexual violence.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, said that sadly, after 25 years, the world is still a very violent place for girls and women – including Nigeria.



Source: The Guardian NG