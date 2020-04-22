The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered investigation into an alleged assault on members of the Association of Lawyers With Disabilities (ALDIN) in Kubwa by some policemen.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the action followed a complaint by members of the group at the Kubwa Divisional Police Headquarters over the issue.

ALDIN had in a statement co-signed by its President, Mr Daniel Onwe and General Secretary, Mr Gaius Ogan, raised an alarm over alleged brutalisation of its members by policemen in Abuja.

The association alleged that its president and members were brutalised by policemen while distributing palliatives in Abuja.

It said the incident happened on April 19 at a Two-One junction, beside Infinix Supermarket, in the Kubwa area of Abuja.

“Mr Onwe and Lawal were on essential duty, delivering food palliatives to other persons with disabilities, who were stranded owing to the covid-19 lockdown and who had made distress calls.

“The policemen without any form of questioning, swooped on Lawal, clubbing him to the ground and later left him in bloodied and zoomed off,” the association said.

It added:” The brutal act exhibited by the policemen was the worst form of lawlessness, ironically perpetuated by law enforcement agents.

“The association will go to any length to ensure that justice is served to those involved.

“We wont allow this to be swept under the carpet. We are already taking necessary steps.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police and the FCT Police Commissioner to ensure that the culprits are fished out to face the law.”

The FCT chapter of the association and the national leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association(NBA) has been notified of the incident.

(NAN)