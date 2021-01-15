Investors gain N325bn as 49 stocks rise

Equity trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, on Thursday, closed on a positive note with a gain of N325bn.

The NSE All-Share Index appreciated by 1.54 per cent with the market breadth closing positive with 49 gainers as against seven losers.

The ASI rose by 622.09 basis points or 1.54 per cent to close at 40,963.14 as against 40,341.05 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N325bn to close higher at N21.42tn from N21.09tn as market sentiment remained in the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 809.45 million shares in 6,708 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium subsector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 208.12 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,935 deals.

Volume in the subsector was driven by activities in the shares of Lafarge Africa Plc and FBNH Plc.

The insurance subsector, boosted by the activities in the shares of AXA-Mansard Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, followed with a turnover of 207.72 million shares in 718 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Champion Breweries Plc led the gainers’ table with 9.82 per cent to close at N1.23 per share.