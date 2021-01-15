Friday, January 15, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Investors gain N325bn as 49 stocks rise

Must read

Trending

Alleged Copyright Infringement: Court Reserves Judgment in NUC, ZAIN’s Appeal

theabujatimes
The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and...
Read more
Trending

Abuja: AEDC allegedly fixes new meter with N120,000 debt

theabujatimes
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has been called out for allegedly installing a supposed new electricity meter with an outstanding debt...
Read more
Trending

Kaduna State govt refutes kidnap of Kano traders on Kaduna-Abuja road

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State government has refuted reports across several blogs and websites alleging that an unspecified number of traders from Kano State...
Read more
Trending

NIN registration: NIMC lists enrollment centres in Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has published a list of National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment centres. NIMC posted...
Read more
theabujatimes

Equity trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, on Thursday, closed on a positive note with a gain of N325bn.

The NSE All-Share Index appreciated by 1.54 per cent with the market breadth closing positive with 49 gainers as against seven losers.

The ASI rose by 622.09 basis points or 1.54 per cent to close at 40,963.14 as against 40,341.05 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N325bn to close higher at N21.42tn from N21.09tn as market sentiment remained in the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 809.45 million shares in 6,708 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium subsector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 208.12 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,935 deals.

Volume in the subsector was driven by activities in the shares of Lafarge Africa Plc and FBNH Plc.

The insurance subsector, boosted by the activities in the shares of AXA-Mansard Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, followed with a turnover of 207.72 million shares in 718 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Champion Breweries Plc led the gainers’ table with 9.82 per cent to close at N1.23 per share.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Ignore fake lockdown alert, PTF tells Nigerians
Next articleUmahi’ll contest presidency in 2023 –Ebonyi APC
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Nigeria requires $4bn annually for renewable energy

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s power sector requires about $4bn annually to access clean and sustainable renewable energy for power users across the country, the Federal...
Read more
Business

Boosting international trade, commerce through dry port

theabujatimes
ATLANTIQUE Marine and Engineering Services Limited (AMES) is  promoting the AMES-Edo Inland Dry Port (IDP) to boost international trade and commerce in...
Read more
Business

Ardova Plc Moves to Acquire Enyo Retail and Supply Limited

theabujatimes
Shares in Ardova Plc (AP) rose to N20 per share yesterday as the company disclosed that it had entered into discussions with...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Alleged Copyright Infringement: Court Reserves Judgment in NUC, ZAIN’s Appeal

theabujatimes
The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and...
Read more
Trending

Abuja: AEDC allegedly fixes new meter with N120,000 debt

theabujatimes
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has been called out for allegedly installing a supposed new electricity meter with an outstanding debt...
Read more
Trending

Kaduna State govt refutes kidnap of Kano traders on Kaduna-Abuja road

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State government has refuted reports across several blogs and websites alleging that an unspecified number of traders from Kano State...
Read more
Trending

NIN registration: NIMC lists enrollment centres in Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has published a list of National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment centres. NIMC posted...
Read more
Sports

Mesut Ozil Is Set To Leave Arsenal For Turkish Giants Fenerbahce (Read More)

theabujatimes
Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal looks to be drawing to a close after Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozoglu said the midfielder...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Firm holds session on CAMA

Fed Govt to build gemstone market in Ibadan

Flour Mills Nigeria Grows Profit by 17% to N4.9 Billion

CBN makes clarification on alleged hacked website