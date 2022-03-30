Is It Worth Spending Your Money on Pure?

Compared to Pure’s biggest rival, AdultFriendFinder, it is expensive. Not to mention, AdultFriendFinder is more popular and offers more features that set back Pure big time.

It’s also worth mentioning that guys get access to a trial and subscription model. This means that you can access Pure and all its features entirely for free for 3 days. Once the three day free trial is up, your payment method will then be automatically charged.

Note that you can cancel your 3 day trial period at any time, and you can also cancel the auto-renew subscription. You can also cancel anytime once your subscription is up and running, and I have to say that Pure – unlike some dating apps – makes it super easy for you to cancel your account. That said, you can’t cancel via the app itself. Instead, you must head over to wherever you downloaded the app (either the Google Play Store or the App Store) and cancel it there.

Is Pure Safe?

How safe you are?

How safe your details are?

In terms of your safety, using a hookup like Pure is always a tad risky because you don’t always know who you’re talking to, or meeting up with. Because Pure lets people create profiles without a profile picture, it can seem even riskier.

However, it’s really up to you to use common sense. If you’re suspicious of someone, let Pure know. And if you want to verify that someone really is who they say they are, invite them to send you their picture in private.

In terms of your personal details, I looked into Pure and this seems to be a very safe app to use. In fact, it’s safer than most other apps simply because your account is deleted an hour after you create it. Therefore, your details aren’t stored on their server. If there’s a data breach, it won’t matter to you because your profile will be long gone.

Real Life Pure Review

Bear in mind that I didn’t need to add anything at all to my ad/profile. But in order to increase my chances of success, I decided to state where I was based, what my age was, and what I was looking for (a hookup).

In a matter of minutes, my account was live and I was taken to the main page of Pure, which doubles up as the ‘search’ feature. Of course, Pure doesn’t have be2 pc a search feature of the kind you commonly see on other dating sites, nor does it use the same ‘profile queue’ concept of Tinder.

Instead, it plasters all potential discreet hookups that meet your criteria (gender, age, and current location) on the main (and, indeed, only page):

Think of this page as being similar to a personal ad page. Essentially, it’s where horny people post what they want in terms of sex.

Within a minute of creating my profile, I was confronted by a wealth of local singles and couples who were looking for the same thing I was. There was absolutely nothing complicated about the app. All I had to do was scroll up and down to find more horny girls who were waiting for someone to message them.

And that’s exactly what I did. I scrolled up and down and, mindful that my profile would self-destruct in 55 minutes already, I started messaging girls who caught my eye. I was naturally drawn to girls who included a profile picture of themselves (many girls choose to remain anonymous), as well as those who added a couple of lines to their “bio”. Like this: