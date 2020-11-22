Sunday, November 22, 2020

World News

Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip after rocket attack

Sports

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Carrasco capitalises on Ter Stegen error

Barcelona could not recover from an awful Marc-Andre ter Stegen mistake as they lost at Atletico Madrid. Marc-Andre ter...
Sports

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham players were amazing, we beat Man City on strategy

Jose Mourinho said his "amazing" Tottenham beat Manchester City on strategy as a vintage show from the Portuguese boss sent his side...
Sports

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the German starred in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James'...
Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.
JERUSALEM — Israeli aircraft on Sunday struck multiple sites in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired earlier from the Palestinian territory, Israel’s military said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

While several militant groups operate out of the Palestinian enclave, Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all rocket fire out of the territory and usually strikes Hamas targets in response.

The Israeli military said in a statement that fighter jets and attack helicopters hit two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, underground infrastructure and a Hamas naval forces training compound.

Late Saturday, Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel, setting off air-raid sirens in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, the Israeli military said.

Israeli police said the rocket caused damage to a structure in the Ashkelon area, roughly 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Gaza, but there were no injuries. Israeli media said the rocket struck a factory, causing damage.

Israel and Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel’s destruction, are bitter enemies who have fought three wars and numerous skirmishes since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007.

World News

Trump seeks appeal of Pennsylvania ruling on election fraud claims

US President Donald Trump has said he will appeal the decision by a federal judge in the state of Pennsylvania to dismiss...
World News

Kabul explosions: three die in rocket attacks on Afghan capital

At least three people have been killed in a series of loud explosions that shook central Kabul, including several rockets that landed...
World News

US election: Trump will be most irresponsible president in history – Joe Biden

The United States President-Elect, Joe Biden, has pointed out how President Donald Trump would be remembered. Biden said Trump...
