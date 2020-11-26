Thursday, November 26, 2020

Israeli occupation cost Gaza Strip US$16.7bln in 11 years — UN report

theabujatimes

The Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip cost the Palestinian territory an estimated US$16.7 billion in just over a decade, reported Sputnik news agency, citing a new report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

“Focusing on the period 2007-2018… the estimated cumulative economic cost of the Israeli occupation in Gaza under the prolonged closure and severe economic and movement restrictions and military operations would amount to $16.7 billion,” the report said on Wednesday.

UNCTAD said in the report that the figure is equivalent to six times the value of Gaza’s gross domestic product (GDP), or 107 per cent of the Palestinian GDP in 2018.

The report noted that Gaza’s poverty rate, which stood at 40 per cent in 2007, should have decreased to 15 per cent in 2018, but instead it has increased to 56 per cent.

During that period, Gaza’s s economy grew by less than 5 per cent and unemployment increased by 49 per cent, the report said.

The annual minimum cost of lifting people out of poverty had quadrupled, and resolving the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is possible only through the full lifting of the Israeli blockade, the report also said.

To return Gaza on track toward sustainable development, the Palestinian government should be allowed to develop energy resources, boosted by investments in seaports and airports, water and electricity projects, according to the report.

–BERNAMA

Gandujje, Gambari, Julius Berger, ministers meet in Kaduna over Abuja-Kano road

Concerned about the pace of work on the Abuja-Kano road, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sued  for peace from...
Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate...
Maina paid $1.4m for Abuja mansion, pocketed N146m DTA – EFCC witnesses

Prosecution witnesses testified against Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court,...
MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) returns!

MTV Africa and MTV Base announced the return of the continental flagship award show in 2021. The Iconic MTV...
Abuja leads in COVID-19 cases for second successive day

Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital posted a second day highest daily count for COVID-19, beating again Lagos, the epicentre. According...
