Monday, September 21, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Africa News

Ivory Coast opposition calls for protests to stop the president’s third term bid

Must read

Sports

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool: Sadio Mane strikes twice after Andreas Christensen sent off

abujatimes
Chelsea's title ambitions suffered a reality check with a 2-0 defeat to dominant defending champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as...
Read more
Life & Arts

#BBNaija: Trikytee Evicted From Show

abujatimes
The end of the road is here for some Big Brother Naija contestants as they won’t be making it to the final.
Read more
Life & Arts

Ozo Evicted From The Lockdown House

abujatimes
Ozo emerges as the latest evicted housemate after Trikytee’s eviction. This effectively means Laycon, Nengi, Neo, Vee are through to the final.
Read more
Sports

Akinlabi Enters The History Books As First Nigerian To Play Competitively For Real

abujatimes
The Real Madrid player every Nigerian was hoping would come off the bench against Real Sociedad, Marvin Akinlabi was handed his competitive...
Read more
abujatimes

Ivory Coast’s main presidential election challenger and a group of opposition parties have called for a civil disobedience campaign to stop President Alassane Ouattara’s bid for a third term on October 31.

The election is seen as one of the biggest tests of the stability of the West African nation since a disputed vote led to a brief civil war in 2010-11.

Ivory Coast’s Constitutional Council has cleared Ouattara, former President Henri Konan Bedie, and two other candidates to contest the vote.

Bedie told a packed opposition PDCI party hall in Abidjan the parties, after a meeting on Sunday, had come together to stop Ouattara’s third-term bid.

“It is left to us, in light of everything that has been said here, to protect the stability of the nation,” Bedie said. “In the face of abuse of authority, there is only one watchword: civil disobedience.”

At least a dozen people have been killed since anti-Ouattara riots broke out last month after he declared he would run following the sudden death of his handpicked successor in July.

The opposition has said Ouattara, elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2015, is violating the constitution by seeking a third term. The 78-year old president says a constitutional change means his two-term limit has been reset.

The outbreak of violence sparked memories of 2010-11, when 3,000 people died in the civil war in the country – the world’s top producer of cocoa.

Several opposition party leaders took to the floor and backed the idea of trying to stop Ouattara from running again, calling for demonstrations to be held across the country.

“The political parties are demanding the withdrawal of Alassane Ouattara’s candidacy, the dissolution of the Constitutional Council, and the dissolution of the Electoral Commission, because of its subservience to the ruling RHDP party,” said Patrice Saraka, an opposition party leader.

But there was no call from the opposition for a boycott of the election.

Bedie, 86, is one of only four politicians still in the running for the presidency after the electoral commission excluded 40 other would-be candidates.

Among those excluded were two leading opposition figures, former President Laurent Gbagbo and onetime rebel leader and former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro.

Previous articleWorld’s biggest banks ‘allowed criminals to launder dirty money’, leaked documents allege
Next articleDevelopers lament stalled housing projects in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Africa News

Sudan says it has dismantled terrorist cell in Khartoum, seized massive explosives

abujatimes
Sudanese authorities have dismantled a terrorist cell in Khartoum that had vast amounts of explosives which could threaten neighboring countries, said Sudan’s...
Read more
Africa News

Ghana adopts new payment system

abujatimes
AS part of the strategy to reduce and eliminate the spread of coronavirus through person to person contact, the Government of Ghana...
Read more
Africa News

Somalia’s president appoints new prime minister

abujatimes
Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo appointed Mohamed Hussein Roble as the country's new prime minister early Friday, hours after regional leaders agreed on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool: Sadio Mane strikes twice after Andreas Christensen sent off

abujatimes
Chelsea's title ambitions suffered a reality check with a 2-0 defeat to dominant defending champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as...
Read more
Life & Arts

#BBNaija: Trikytee Evicted From Show

abujatimes
The end of the road is here for some Big Brother Naija contestants as they won’t be making it to the final.
Read more
Life & Arts

Ozo Evicted From The Lockdown House

abujatimes
Ozo emerges as the latest evicted housemate after Trikytee’s eviction. This effectively means Laycon, Nengi, Neo, Vee are through to the final.
Read more
Sports

Akinlabi Enters The History Books As First Nigerian To Play Competitively For Real

abujatimes
The Real Madrid player every Nigerian was hoping would come off the bench against Real Sociedad, Marvin Akinlabi was handed his competitive...
Read more
Politics

INEC closes Edo election, plans fair poll in Ondo

abujatimes
The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday concluded the Edo State governorship election with the official closing of the Situation Room in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Malian soldiers killed in ambush as junta faces pressure ahead of...

Zindzi, Mandela’s daughter dies in South African hospital

Six Chadian soldiers killed in attacks, say officials

Egypt discovers 13 mummies believed to be 2,500 years old