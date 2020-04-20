Africa will get 500,000 test kits as well as 300 ventilators from the Ali Baba Foundation to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The Founder of the Ali Baba Group, Jack Ma, revealed this through his Twitter handle on Monday where he said this is the third batch of donations made to the continent so far.

Also, the Jack Ma Foundation will be donating 4.6m masks, 200,000 clothing sets, 200,000 face shields, 2,000 thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners and 500,000 pairs of gloves to the continent.

“Our 3rd donation to Africa will immediately be made to @_africanunion and @AfricaCDC,” he tweeted. “This includes 4.6m masks, 500k swabs & test kits, 300 ventilators, 200k clothing sets, 200k face shields, 2k thermal guns, 100 body temp. scanners and 500k pairs of gloves.”

According to the business mogul, the items will be given out to the African Centre for Disease Control which in turn will distribute them to members of the African Union (AU).

Last month, Jack Ma donated the first batch of medical items which included 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks, 1,000 medical protective suits and face shields to each member of the AU.

There are about 20, 000 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Africa with more than 1,000 death, presently.