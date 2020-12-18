Friday, December 18, 2020

JAMB rewards four varsities with N375million

JAMB rewards four varsities with N375million

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday awarded N375 million to four higher institutions across the country for their outstanding performance...
Driving against traffic banned on Kaduna-Abuja Road

The Kaduna State Government has warned drivers plying Kaduna-Abuja Road to desist from driving against the direction of traffic with immediate effect....
#EndSARS Protesters Killed In Lagos, Abuja, Others To Be Revealed Soon – Falana

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that the identities of Nigerians who were killed and brutally...
10 vehicles confiscated as FCTA begins removal of illegal marts

AS part of measures to ensure seamless vehicular traffic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday began intensive removal of illegal...
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday awarded N375 million to four higher institutions across the country for their outstanding performance in the 2019 admission year.

At a brief ceremony in Abuja, each of the winners was given a certificate and N75 million by the examination body. JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, appreciated the institutions for their outstanding performance in the previous year, and encouraged other institutions to emulate them.

With 108,917 candidates, University of Ilorin, was rewarded for being the Most-Subscribed university by candidates in the 2019 admission exercise, while it was also adjudged the institution with the highest number (66) of international students.x

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, won the Most National University in terms of spread of intakes.

The Federal University, Wukari was adjudged the Most Improved Institution with Gender Balance as Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, was rewarded with Most Compliant in Admission Guidelines.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, described the National Tertiary Admissions’ Performance Award as a manifestation of the reward system and intervention in higher institutions in Nigeria. He said the gesture was worthy of emulation.

According to him, the award revealed that contrary to claims, enough resources were been committed to the education sector.

“The board’s support for the education sector cuts across the basic, senior school and tertiary education through its corporate social responsibility agenda.

Some stakeholders always say that enough resources are not committed to the education sector. The contribution to the education sector should not be limited or seen from the budgetary allocation of government to the sector,” the minister said.

While urging the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its strike, Adamu said the government had empowered visitation panels to carry out audit of the tertiary institutions with the aim of reshaping the education sector.

