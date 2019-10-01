FilmOne brings you yet another blockbuster which is set to break the box office in cinemas worldwide this September. The countdown till the Hustlers walk over wall street has begun as Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer pull off the most iconic money heist Wall Street has ever seen. We really can’t contain our excitement for this comedy crime thriller!

Based on New York magazine’s 2015 article “The Hustlers at Scores”, the story centers around a group of strippers, led by an aging and ambitious single mother, Ramona. The women band together and turn the tables on their rich Wall Street clients from the infamous Scores gentlemen’s club during the late-2000s financial crisis. Hustlers is star-studded with an impressive cast featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Cardi B, Lizzo, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl in this modern ‘Robin Hood’ story.

FilmOne distribution has high hopes for the movie. They said the female-led comedy thriller Hustlers is tracking for a strong N15 million debut at the Nigerian box office, which is huge for a non-format film (that is a movie without IMAX or 4DX or M4DX).

Hot off the success of blockbuster Angel has Fallen with an incredible opening weekend alongside The Set Up movie, FilmOne is excited, especially being a company that has always pushed for female cast led movies such as Ocean’s 8, The Kitchen, ANNA, Bad Moms, King of Boys. Hustlers would be their 10th female cast led movie distributed in cinemas.

Mimi Bartels, Co-Head Distribution and Production for FilmOne says “This is one movie we are quite excited about in terms of this being our 10th female led cast movie especially, we know there is an appetite for entertaining content and we are very proud to bring the likes of some of the strongest women in the music and movie industries to your screen in September. This is definitely one for you and the squad’.

There has been a struggle in the industry for female led cast films but there have been impressive figures recently with King of Boys, Dark Phoenix. Ocean’s 8 and even ANNA (a limited budget action movie) all going over their estimates in box office, where typically it would be an ensemble cast or a male dominated industry.

Hustlers the movie is set to release in cinemas nationwide 13th september.

Follow the movie’s journey on social media @hustlersthemovie @filmoneng #HustlersMovie #Filmoneng #BossLadyHustler