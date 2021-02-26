Friday, February 26, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

World News

Joe Biden talks to Saudi king ahead of Khashoggi report release

Must read

World News

Joe Biden talks to Saudi king ahead of Khashoggi report release

theabujatimes
In a statement about US President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman's the conversation on Thursday, the White House did not mention...
Read more
World News

Russian diplomats use hand-pulled trolley to cross N Korea border

theabujatimes
A group of Russian diplomats and family members used a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea this week, amid Pyongyang’s strict...
Read more
Life & Arts

Peruzzi Agrees That Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda Are Better Than Wizkid

theabujatimes
DMW-Signee Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi, has agreed that upcoming artistes like himself, Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda...
Read more
Sports

Rodgers admits Leicester deserved to lose after shock Europa League exit to Slavia Prague

theabujatimes
The Foxes are flying high in the Premier League but their European ambitions are over for another season following their last-32 defeat
Read more
theabujatimes

In a statement about US President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman’s the conversation on Thursday, the White House did not mention US intelligence findings about the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The release of the report could prove a test for normally close relations between Washington and Riyadh.

What is the report expected to reveal?
It’s thought that the report — a declassified version of a top-secret assessment — may single out the 85-year-old king’s son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying that he approved Khashoggi’s murder.

Washington Post journalist Khashoggi — a critic of the prince’s apparent authoritarian consolidation of power — was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October, 2018. Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to 20 years each in prison over the murder.

News media reported that US intelligence agencies concluded in 2018 that the prince likely ordered the killing, although such a finding was never officially released.

What did Biden and King Salman discuss?

Rather than mention the report, the White House said Biden and King Salman had discussed the two countries’ “longstanding partnership.”

It said the US president had welcomed the kingdom’s recent releases of political detainees, including women’s right advocate Loujain al-Hathloul.

The pair also discussed Iran’s “destabilizing activities and its support for terrorist groups” in the Middle East.

The language contrasted with Biden’s pledge as a presidential candidate to make Saudi Arabia “a pariah” over the killing.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman has consolidated power rapidly since his father became king in 2015

Why is the report important?

Recognition of the involvement of the prince would cast a huge shadow over relations between the US and its most significant ally in the Arab world, Saudi Arabia. Relations between the two had flourished under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

Trump was particularly cautious about criticizing Saudi Arabia’s record on human rights, notably over the Khashoggi murder.

Prince Mohammed’s critics — including a rights group founded by the slain journalist — want the US president to back up past tough rhetoric about Saudi Arabia. They want sanctions or other tough actions that would target and isolate the prince.

They fear Biden will simply opt for condemnation, avoiding a lasting standoff with such Saudi Arabia, seen as a valuable strategic partner given its vast oil reserves and regional rivalry with Iran.

Who is Prince Mohammed bin Salman?

Mohammed bin Salman, sometimes dubbed MBS, has consolidated power rapidly since his father, now in his 80s, became king in 2015.

Critics blame the prince for the kingdom’s imprisonment and alleged torture of rights advocates, businesspeople, and other royals domestically.

He is also believed to be behind the launching of a devastating war in neighboring Yemen and a failed economic blockade against neighboring Qatar.

Previous articleRussian diplomats use hand-pulled trolley to cross N Korea border
- Advertisement -

More articles

World News

Russian diplomats use hand-pulled trolley to cross N Korea border

theabujatimes
A group of Russian diplomats and family members used a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea this week, amid Pyongyang’s strict...
Read more
World News

China’s Xi trumpets ‘victory’ in campaign to end rural poverty

theabujatimes
Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated “complete victory” in the effort to eradicate rural poverty at a ceremony in Beijing on Thursday to...
Read more
World News

Australia passes media law as Facebook defends news blackout

theabujatimes
Australian lawmakers on Thursday passed the final amendments to a new media law on Thursday that forces tech giants like Google and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

World News

Joe Biden talks to Saudi king ahead of Khashoggi report release

theabujatimes
In a statement about US President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman's the conversation on Thursday, the White House did not mention...
Read more
World News

Russian diplomats use hand-pulled trolley to cross N Korea border

theabujatimes
A group of Russian diplomats and family members used a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea this week, amid Pyongyang’s strict...
Read more
Life & Arts

Peruzzi Agrees That Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda Are Better Than Wizkid

theabujatimes
DMW-Signee Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi, has agreed that upcoming artistes like himself, Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda...
Read more
Sports

Rodgers admits Leicester deserved to lose after shock Europa League exit to Slavia Prague

theabujatimes
The Foxes are flying high in the Premier League but their European ambitions are over for another season following their last-32 defeat
Read more
Sports

Shoretire becomes Man Utd’s youngest ever player in European competition

theabujatimes
The teenage forward was handed his second senior appearance for the Red Devils against Real Sociedad this week Shola...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Peru’s Congress votes to impeach president

Rapper Kanye West announces U.S. presidential bid on Twitter

John McCain’s widow crosses party line to endorse Joe Biden for...

U.S. says it won’t join global effort for COVID-19 vaccine