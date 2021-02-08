Monday, February 8, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Life & Arts

Joeboy Reveal A Shocking Secret About Himself

Must read

Trending

Gunmen Abduct One, Shoot Three Persons in Abuja

theabujatimes
One person was kidnapped while three others were inflected with bullet injuries after unknown gunmen attacked the Pegi community in Kuje Area...
Read more
Trending

FCTA seals clinic for conducting fake COVID-19 test

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce on Friday carried out a sting operation leading to the sealing of a...
Read more
Trending

FCTA demolishes building for contravening the Land Use Act

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through its Department of Development Control on Friday demolished a two storey building for contravening the...
Read more
Headlines

Why we banned cryptocurrency in Nigeria – CBN

theabujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reacted to condemnations trailing the directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to desist fromtransacting in...
Read more
theabujatimes

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, alias Joeboy, has revealed a secret about himself that people did not know.

In a Twitter question-and-answer session with Bellanaija, the ‘Don’t Call Me Back’ crooner revealed that his fans have a common perception of him.

The singer and songwriter noted that his fans mostly think of him as a ”good boy”. He then corrected the wrong impression by saying that he is not.

In his words:

”There is this perception they mostly have of me, that I am a ‘good’ boy, I am not lmao”

The emPawa Africa signee recently released his debut studio album, ‘Somewhere Between Beauty And Magic’.

See his tweet below:

Previous articleFG gets revenue boost as oil prices near $60
Next articleWhy we banned cryptocurrency in Nigeria – CBN
- Advertisement -

More articles

Life & Arts

Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

theabujatimes
On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Read more
Life & Arts

Nigerians Drags Singer Falz For Promoting Bobrisky

theabujatimes
Nigerian singer and activist Falz has been dragged on social media by Nigerians for promoting crossdresser Bobrisky. This...
Read more
Life & Arts

Singer, Harrysong Set To Tie The Knot With His Fiancée, Alexer Gopa As Pre-wedding Shots Hits The Internet

Webmaster
Nigerian reggae-blues singer, Harry Tare Okiri, popularly known as Mr. Harrysong is set to wed his fiancée, Alexer Peres Gopa.Harrysong to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Gunmen Abduct One, Shoot Three Persons in Abuja

theabujatimes
One person was kidnapped while three others were inflected with bullet injuries after unknown gunmen attacked the Pegi community in Kuje Area...
Read more
Trending

FCTA seals clinic for conducting fake COVID-19 test

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce on Friday carried out a sting operation leading to the sealing of a...
Read more
Trending

FCTA demolishes building for contravening the Land Use Act

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through its Department of Development Control on Friday demolished a two storey building for contravening the...
Read more
Headlines

Why we banned cryptocurrency in Nigeria – CBN

theabujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reacted to condemnations trailing the directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to desist fromtransacting in...
Read more
Life & Arts

Joeboy Reveal A Shocking Secret About Himself

theabujatimes
Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, alias Joeboy, has revealed a secret about himself that people did not know.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

‘Hello Brother’ My Most Important Song Ever Released-Omah Lay

Akin Omotoso joins big league after getting Disney job

Sexiness brings artistes attention, doesn’t sustain it –Maj

American actor Tyler Perry becomes Hollywood’s newest billionaire