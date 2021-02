Young and popular Nigerian artiste, Joeboy is set to release an album titled “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic” very soon.

The track which has been under works since last year has 14-tracks with production credit for Killertunes, Type A, MOG, BeatsbyKO and lots more.

Joeboy will be looking to take over 2021 with this album after staying relevant in the music industry for about 3years.

See Artwork & Tracklist Below:-