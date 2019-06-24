Two former Nigerian leaders have condemned the regional coup in Ethiopia that led to the death of four officials.

The chief of staff of the Ethiopian Army, Seare Mekonnen, and three other people, were killed in the failed coup, officials said.

It has been reported that Mr Mekonnen was killed on Saturday evening by his own bodyguard in Addis Ababa, the capital of the East African nation.

The regional governor of Amhara, Ambachew Mekonnen, and an adviser were also killed in separate attacks on Sunday.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, speaking on TV, said Mr Mekonnen and another officer died trying to prevent a coup attempt in Amhara region.

He said the situation in the region and across the country is under control.

Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, and a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, condemned the coup.



In a statement released by the former president on Sunday evening, he stated that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of citizens.

“I have long said, believed and practised the principle that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.

“As such, it bleeds my heart when there is unnecessary and avoidable bloodshed, as has just happened in Ethiopia.”

He also condemned the attempted coup against the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“I go further to call on men and women of goodwill around the world to also condemn such anti-democratic actions and show solidarity to the democratically elected constitutional order in Ethiopia.”

“Democracy has come to rest in Africa. Constitutionality and the rule of law are what we in Africa need, especially in the cradle of civilisation and the melting pot of the African Union.”

In his reaction, Mr Abubakar noted that any coup is against the tenets of democracy.

“The coup attempt against the democratically elected government of @PMEthiopia stands condemned. Democracy has come to stay in Africa and we must accept this. As a democrat, my right hand of fellowship is offered to the people of Ethiopia,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Prime minister sympathizes with the family of the bereaved

Prime Minister Abiy has sent his condolences to friends and family of the deceased.



