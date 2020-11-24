Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Jonathan’s refusal to sign constitutional amendment cost Nigeria a lot —Tambuwal

The Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Monday that the refusal of former President Goodluck Jonathan to sign the constitutional amendment presented by the 7th Assembly in 2015 cost Nigeria a lot.

Tambuwal, who was the Speaker of the House of Representatives during the time, stated this at a workshop titled: “Building Partnership for Resilience: Nigeria’s Turning Point,” organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja.

Jonathan, who addressed the Senate before he left office in 2015, pointed out shortcomings in some sections of the bill.

He faulted Section 4 of the Fourth Alteration Act, 2015, which seeks to alter Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution by inserting a new subsection 3A, which dispenses with the assent of the President in the process of a constitutional amendment.

Details later…

Previous articleUS reacts to Nigeria’s Onyema leading discovery of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Next articleTigray leader rejects Ethiopia’s ultimatum, says his people ‘ready to die’
