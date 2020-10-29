Juventus 0-2 Barcelona: Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi score as Barca shrug off El Clasico defeat

Barcelona put their El Clasico defeat and off-field dramas behind them with an impressive 2-0 win at Juventus in the Champions League.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s positive coronavirus test meant there was no showdown between the Juventus star and his great rival Lionel Messi, the Argentina ace still delivered a masterclass and capped the victory with a late penalty after Ousmane Dembele’s deflected opener.

Barcelona had been beaten 3-1 at home by Real Madrid on Saturday and seen president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the entire board resign on Tuesday, but there were no signs of those distractions during a dominant display in Turin.

It was a frustrating night for the second-best hosts, who saw Alvaro Morata put the ball in the net three times and be denied by an offside call on each occasion, and they had Merih Demiral sent off with 10 minutes to play for a second yellow card.

The result puts Barcelona in control of Group G with two wins from two, with Juventus in second spot after Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros drew 2-2.