Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Kaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, says his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to open up the business space in the state.

El-Rufai made the disclosure on Monday at the opening of the 5th Kaduna Investments Summit.

He said that the over $500 million was invested by local and foreign companies.

The governor explained that the summit was one of the means through which the government showcase and market Kaduna State to national and international audiences as the prime investment destination in Africa.

This year’s theme is “Infrastructure, Industrialization and Innovation.”

According to him, the target of the government is to make Kaduna as the number one state for doing business and the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in the country.

He said among the recent investments were the setting up of a tomato processing plant by TomatoJos, an agro company, and Damau Milk Farm by Arla, designed to transform livestock production from a culture into a business in the state.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, who joined the virtual summit as special guest, commended the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to establish its credentials as the investment destination of choice in Nigeria.

“These efforts have received just recognition in the response of the business community which has put in new investments in the state.

“It is hardly a surprise that Kaduna State has emerged as the leading destination for foreign direct investment within Nigeria.

“This is a further affirmation of the ranking of the state as Number One for Ease of Doing Business by the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2018.” the president said.

“It is a fitting statement of the resilience of the Kaduna State Government that it is able to host #KadInvest 5.0 amidst the severe disruptions caused by COVID-19.

“This is the sort of focus that can help the country to navigate the challenging consequences of the pandemic,” Buhari added.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that keynote speakers at the 2-day summit include President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, Mr. Bismark Rewane, Prof. Doyin Salami and Chinelo Anohu.(NAN)

