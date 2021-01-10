Sunday, January 10, 2021

COVID-19

Kaduna health commissioner Mohammed-Baloni contracts COVID-19

theabujatimes

Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mohammed-Baloni made this known via her Twitter handle on Friday.

The commissioner stated that she had gone into isolation.

She tweeted, “Following notification that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have proceeded into isolation for the necessary treatment.

“I look forward to quick and complete recovery from this infection.

“I appeal to everyone to observe the simple public health measures and COVID-19 prevention protocols such as the use of facemasks in public; frequent washing of hands with soap and running water or use of sanitisers; and avoiding large gatherings or crowded places.”

