Friday, January 15, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Kaduna State govt refutes kidnap of Kano traders on Kaduna-Abuja road

Must read

Trending

Alleged Copyright Infringement: Court Reserves Judgment in NUC, ZAIN’s Appeal

theabujatimes
The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and...
Read more
Trending

Abuja: AEDC allegedly fixes new meter with N120,000 debt

theabujatimes
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has been called out for allegedly installing a supposed new electricity meter with an outstanding debt...
Read more
Trending

Kaduna State govt refutes kidnap of Kano traders on Kaduna-Abuja road

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State government has refuted reports across several blogs and websites alleging that an unspecified number of traders from Kano State...
Read more
Trending

NIN registration: NIMC lists enrollment centres in Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has published a list of National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment centres. NIMC posted...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Kaduna State government has refuted reports across several blogs and websites alleging that an unspecified number of traders from Kano State were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja road.

The state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained in a statement, that after all checks conducted by the state government, it found that the alleged kidnapping occurred in another state.

It added, “The Federal security agencies operating on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, as at this time, have not reported any such incident.”

It stated that the government as the most credible source of security updates to the citizenry and the media aims to continue in this role to promote accountability and transparency.

The statement assured that the state government is open to further information for security collaboration.

Previous articleNIN registration: NIMC lists enrollment centres in Lagos, Abuja
Next articleAbuja: AEDC allegedly fixes new meter with N120,000 debt
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Alleged Copyright Infringement: Court Reserves Judgment in NUC, ZAIN’s Appeal

theabujatimes
The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and...
Read more
Trending

Abuja: AEDC allegedly fixes new meter with N120,000 debt

theabujatimes
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has been called out for allegedly installing a supposed new electricity meter with an outstanding debt...
Read more
Trending

NIN registration: NIMC lists enrollment centres in Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has published a list of National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment centres. NIMC posted...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Alleged Copyright Infringement: Court Reserves Judgment in NUC, ZAIN’s Appeal

theabujatimes
The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal yesterday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and...
Read more
Trending

Abuja: AEDC allegedly fixes new meter with N120,000 debt

theabujatimes
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has been called out for allegedly installing a supposed new electricity meter with an outstanding debt...
Read more
Trending

Kaduna State govt refutes kidnap of Kano traders on Kaduna-Abuja road

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State government has refuted reports across several blogs and websites alleging that an unspecified number of traders from Kano State...
Read more
Trending

NIN registration: NIMC lists enrollment centres in Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has published a list of National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment centres. NIMC posted...
Read more
Sports

Mesut Ozil Is Set To Leave Arsenal For Turkish Giants Fenerbahce (Read More)

theabujatimes
Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal looks to be drawing to a close after Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozoglu said the midfielder...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

NLC Rejects Increase in Electricity Tariffs By Abuja Disco

Lagos unveils smart meter initiative

Army dismisses 300 soldiers for desertion, BVN inconsistency

Dismantle Extremist Criminal Groups Now, Abuja Chamber Tells FG