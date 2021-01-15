Kaduna State govt refutes kidnap of Kano traders on Kaduna-Abuja road

The Kaduna State government has refuted reports across several blogs and websites alleging that an unspecified number of traders from Kano State were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja road.

The state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained in a statement, that after all checks conducted by the state government, it found that the alleged kidnapping occurred in another state.

It added, “The Federal security agencies operating on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, as at this time, have not reported any such incident.”

It stated that the government as the most credible source of security updates to the citizenry and the media aims to continue in this role to promote accountability and transparency.

The statement assured that the state government is open to further information for security collaboration.