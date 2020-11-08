Sunday, November 8, 2020

Kamala Harris has Nigerian DNA, Obasanjo tells Biden

Everton 1-3 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes double eases pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United came from behind to win 3-1 at Everton and ease the pressure on under-fire manager...
Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Blues move third with dominant victory over winless Blades

Chelsea continued their improvement with a fourth straight win as they fought back from a goal down to beat struggling Sheffield United...
US Elections 2020: Biden, Harris deliver victory speeches; call for unity, healing of America

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) delivered their victory speeches from Wilmington in Delaware after...
INSIDE SARS REPORT: 'Brutal police officers' in 12 states named as Lagos, Abuja top list

Amid the controversy over police brutality in Nigeria, especially by the now disbanded unit of the security agency called Special Anti-Robbery Squad...
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says the United States Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, has Nigerian DNA because her father is from Jamaica where many slaves were taken to from Africa.

Obasanjo said this in a congratulatory message to the President-elect of the US, Joe Biden.

He wrote, “I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the US. We in Africa are proud of her success. The first African-American President of the US, Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the US will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today.”

The former Nigerian leader described Biden’s triumph as that of good over evil.

“It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down.

“Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.”

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu called me to say Col Bello was shooting at Lekki, Gen tells Lagos panel

•We only fired blank ammunition to scare hoodlums – Bello…insists nobody was shot dead, says protesters happy seeing soldiers•Hoodlums threw stones, broken...
Lagos violence similar to B'Haram attacks, Zulum tells Sanwo-Olu

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, and his predecessor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, on Saturday paid a solidarity visit to his Lagos...
Aondoakaa Denies Being Briefed by CBN to Freeze Accounts of EndSARS Promoters

Former Attorney-General of the Federation/Minister of Justice,  (SAN), has denied being briefed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze accounts...
Quorum hitch irks Muturi as jobs for oldies irritate young MPs

Speaker Justin Muturi was on Thursday turning blue faster than the American States in this year's election and for a good reason. A routine...
