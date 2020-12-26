Saturday, December 26, 2020

Kano: Ganduje reacts to Kwankwaso’s death

Boko Haram kills at least seven in Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria, local official says

At least seven people were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the majority-Christian village of Pemi in Nigeria's Borno state on...
Black Christmas For Traders As Fire Guts Abuja Market

Traders at the Yakasuwa Market, 6th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja were yesterday thrown into confusion as fire destroyed wares estimated at millions...
Task force clears Abuja recreational spots of fun seekers

Following the violation of its decision to shut down recreational spots in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday...
Christians Attend Christmas Service In Abuja

Christians in Nigeria have joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Christmas. In Abuja, the nation's capital, some...
theabujatimes

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has mourned the death of Alhaji Musa Sale-Kwankwaso, the father of former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ganduje expressed sadness over the death of Sale-Kwankwaso.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Friday, Ganduje described his death as a great loss to both his family and state.

DAILY POST had earlier reported that Sale-Kwankwaso died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 93.

However, Ganduje said: “When we received the information, apart from being shocked and jittery about it, we all felt that a great father has passed away. The feeling of this shockingly striking death will remain with us forever.

2023: We're dragging Tinubu into presidential race because Nigeria is at crossroadsb –Dayo Adeyeye, ex-Works Minister

Senator Dayo Adeyeye, a former Minister of State for Works, and ex-spokesperson of the Senate, is the Chairman, Planning Committee, South West...
Students abductions: Buhari govt responded better than Jonathan's, says Adesina

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has said the regime of his principal, Major General Muhammadu Buhari...
Osun provides free train ride

Osun State Government has announced free train ride for indigenes who will travel to the state for the Yuletide.
