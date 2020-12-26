Kano: Ganduje reacts to Kwankwaso’s death

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has mourned the death of Alhaji Musa Sale-Kwankwaso, the father of former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ganduje expressed sadness over the death of Sale-Kwankwaso.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Friday, Ganduje described his death as a great loss to both his family and state.

DAILY POST had earlier reported that Sale-Kwankwaso died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 93.

However, Ganduje said: “When we received the information, apart from being shocked and jittery about it, we all felt that a great father has passed away. The feeling of this shockingly striking death will remain with us forever.