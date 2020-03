The Kano State government has removed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, from office.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this on Monday at the State Executive Council meeting which held at the Government House in Kano.

Alhaji explained that the state government took the decision to remove the traditional ruler over allegations of consistently refusing to abide by instructions given to him.

More to follow…