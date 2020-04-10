The Katsina State Government has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus in Daura Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Aminu Masari made the announcement on Friday evening while addressing journalists at the council chamber of the Government House in Katsina, the State Capital

According to him, the three new cases emerged out of the 23 blood samples of people reported to have interacted with the first COVID-19 patient.

The Governor explained that the samples were taken three days ago to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The three positive cases confirmed are the wife and two children of the first case.

Following the development, governor Masari ordered a total lockdown of Daura Local Government to prevent further spread of the virus.

He also directed that henceforth, only three food items and three pharmaceutical shops will be allowed to operate.