Saturday, December 19, 2020

‘Keep up the hard work’ – Rooney tells son, Kai, after signing for Man Utd

theabujatimes

Manchester United and England legend, Wayne Rooney said it was a proud day to see his son, Kai, sign for his former club.

11-year-old Kai was pictured alongside his dad and mum Coleen putting pen to paper on a contract at the Old Trafford club.

Rooney took to Twitter to celebrate his son, telling him to keep up the hard work.

Wayne played for United from 2004 until 2017.

The former England international is United’s all-time leading scorer with 253 goals from 559 appearances.

Rooney now plays for Championship club Derby County, for whom he is also currently serving as interim manager.

