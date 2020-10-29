Kenya Power speaks after widespread blackout hit Nairobi, Rift Valley and Western Kenya

Several parts of the country have fallen into darkness after a widespread blackout that started a few minutes before 7 pm on Wednesday.



On Twitter residents of Mombasa, Kisumu, Machakos, Eldoret, Kajiado and Kakamega have reported similar problems.



Other towns which are reported to have been affected include, Kericho, Molo, Makueni, Bomet, Murang’a, Kisii, and Migori.



Comedian, Churchill took the incident to crack a joke on Twitter wishing Kenyans a candlelit dinner.

“KPLC wishes you a happy candle Lit dinner…” read the tweet.



Kenya Power Company explained that the hitch was caused by a technical problem that has affected two major power supply lines to affected areas.



The power company said that areas affected are Nairobi, Rift Valley, Western Kenyan and parts of South Nyanza.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for inconveniences caused and reassure them that our technical team is currently working to identify the root cause restore power to affected areas, “read the statement.



This is the second time this year that has had Kenya lose power in different parts of the country. In May, the country experienced a national wide power outage following a system disturbance. Power was restored almost four hours later.



The power outage on October 28, 2020, was restored sometime before 9 pm.