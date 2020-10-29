Thursday, October 29, 2020

Africa News

Kenya Power speaks after widespread blackout hit Nairobi, Rift Valley and Western Kenya

Tech

FG, stakeholders discuss policies to tackle cybercrimes

theabujatimes
The Federal Government and stakeholders in the financial technology (FinTech) sector are currently seeking a sustainable policy to tackle incidents of cybercrimes...
2020 National Handball Premier League to begin in Abuja on Saturday

theabujatimes
The 2020 National Handball Men and Women Premier League is set to hold at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja this...
Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig: Marcus Rashford's quickfire hat-trick inspires hosts to impressive victory

theabujatimes
Marcus Rashford hit a quickfire hat-trick off the bench as Manchester United swept aside RB Leipzig with a stunning 5-0 victory in...
Juventus 0-2 Barcelona: Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi score as Barca shrug off El Clasico defeat

theabujatimes
Barcelona put their El Clasico defeat and off-field dramas behind them with an impressive 2-0 win at Juventus in the Champions League.
theabujatimes

Several parts of the country have fallen into darkness after a widespread blackout that started a few minutes before 7 pm on Wednesday.

On Twitter residents of Mombasa, Kisumu, Machakos, Eldoret, Kajiado and Kakamega have reported similar problems.

Other towns which are reported to have been affected include, Kericho, Molo, Makueni, Bomet, Murang’a, Kisii, and Migori.

Comedian, Churchill took the incident to crack a joke on Twitter wishing Kenyans a candlelit dinner.
“KPLC wishes you a happy candle Lit dinner…” read the tweet.

Kenya Power Company explained that the hitch was caused by a technical problem that has affected two major power supply lines to affected areas.

The power company said that areas affected are Nairobi, Rift Valley, Western Kenyan and parts of South Nyanza.
“We would like to apologise to our customers for inconveniences caused and reassure them that our technical team is currently working to identify the root cause restore power to affected areas, “read the statement.

This is the second time this year that has had Kenya lose power in different parts of the country. In May, the country experienced a national wide power outage following a system disturbance. Power was restored almost four hours later.

The power outage on October 28, 2020, was restored sometime before 9 pm.

