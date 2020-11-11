Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Kenya Records Her Highest Covid-19 Deaths in a Day

Chelsea are title contenders, but Frank Lampard must keep players happy, says Paul Merson

theabujatimes
Paul Merson insists Chelsea are Premier League title contenders this season, but Frank Lampard has one big challenge: keep the players happy.
Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Tuface, Kanu, 46 others sued over #EndSARS protests

theabujatimes
An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has filed a criminal complaint before a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja against 50 persons for their alleged...
Sports ministry to spend N798.75m on Abuja stadium

theabujatimes
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has proposed to spend a total of N798.75m on various projects at the Moshood Abiola...
#EndSARS: Hoodlums cart away over N1bn worth of vehicles, motorcycles, others in Abuja

theabujatimes
Over N1billion worth of vehicles, motorcycles among other valuables were carted away by hoodlums in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the...
Kenya on Tuesday recorded 24 deaths from Covid-19, the highest single-day count since March when the first positive case of the virus was confirmed in the country.

The cases increased the total number of deaths from Coronavirus in the country to 1,154, said Health Cabinet Mutahi Kagwe.

“Sadly, 24 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,154,” he said during his daily update that also announced 1,344 new positive cases.

The country’s Coronavirus caseload reached 64,588, following the testing of 7,162 samples in the last 24 hours which represents a positivity rate of 18 per cent.

The cumulative tests conducted thus far stand at 753,959.

Nairobi is leading in new virus infections with 322 cases followed by Kiambu with 221 and Mombasa 133 cases.

The 322 cases in Nairobi, were reported in Dagoretti North which led with 41, Lang’ata 39 while 28 cases were reported in Makadara and 27 in Westlands.

Embakasi South reported 19 cases, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East and Kamukunji all had18 cases each, Kasarani, Mathare, Ruaraka and Starehe reported 15 cases each, Embakasi West 14, Kibra 13, Embakasi Central 12, Roysambu 10 and Embakasi North five cases.

The Health CS also reported 436 more recoveries, bringing the total to 43,095; 297 from the home-based care programme, while 139 have been discharged from various hospitals across Kenya.

To date there are 2,108 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the virus; 1,074 are male and 1,034 female.

Mr Kagwe also announced that a total of 22 healthcare workers had succumbed to covid-19 since the pandemic struck in March.

Previous articleChina ousts pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers in new crackdown
Next articlePolo action at the 2020 National Carnival polo tournament in Abuja
S. Africa launches third COVID-19 vaccine trial

theabujatimes
South Africa on Monday launched the country's third COVID-19 vaccine trial, which tests whether an experimental vaccine can protect people from contracting...
Hundreds of people dead in Ethiopia civil unrest: Report

theabujatimes
An escalating conflict in Ethiopia’s restive Tigray region has killed hundreds of people, sources on the government side say, even as the...
ADF rebels kill more than a dozen people in DR Congo

theabujatimes
More than a dozen people have been killed in two attacks near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that were blamed...
