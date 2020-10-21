Thursday, October 22, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

World News

Khashoggi’s fiancee sues Saudi crown prince for murder

Must read

Headlines

Lekki tollgate shooting: Vice President, Osinbajo breaks silence

abujatimes
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday. Osinbajo, in a tweet...
Read more
Africa News

UNESCO funds Tanzania over conservation of world heritage sites

abujatimes
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has granted Tanzania 59,836 U.S. dollars for conservation and management of two world...
Read more
Trending

NHRC asks police to pay 35 Lagos, Abuja, Rivers victims N164m

Webmaster
The Nigerian Police Force has been ordered to pay at least N164m to 35 identified victims or the families of the slain...
Read more
Trending

Three dead as hoodlums burn down police station, church in Abuja

abujatimes
The Dutse Makaranta Police Station, Kubwa, Abuja, has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums. The station and a church...
Read more
abujatimes

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee to late Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, filed suit in US district court Tuesday against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the journalist’s grisly murder.

Cengiz and a rights group founded by Khashoggi before his death filed the lawsuit in Washington, D.C. District Court against bin Salman and over two dozen other top Saudi officials.

It alleges that Khashoggi was the victim of a ruse that began in Riyadh’s US embassy when he went there to secure documents to marry Cengiz.

It accuses bin Salman and Saudi officials of having “manufactured an opportunity to murder him” in which Saudi officials in the Washington Embassy told Khashoggi he could not receive the documents in the US, and would instead have to travel to Istanbul to get them at the Saudi Consulate there.

“This fatal misdirection took place in the United States and was part of the overall conspiracy intended to have a direct impact on Mr. Khashoggi’s political activities in the United States. Defendants and their co-conspirators orchestrated these actions with the intention of murdering Mr. Khashoggi,” according to the lawsuit.

Khashoggi was ultimately killed in the consulate in October 2018, and his likely dismembered body has yet to be returned to his family.

Saudi Arabia acknowledges its agents killed Khashoggi but blames it on a botched rendition operation that was executed without bin Salman’s consent, an explanation scoffed at by critics who doubt the killing could have been conducted without the direct knowledge and consent of bin Salman, the Kingdom’s de facto ruler.

The CIA determined with confidence that bin Salman directed Khashoggi’s murder.

The lawsuit filed by Cengiz and the Democracy for the Arab World Now seeks significant monetary damages, which it says should be determined by a trial jury.

“I am hopeful that we can achieve truth and justice for Jamal through this lawsuit,” Cengiz said in a statement. “I place my trust in the American civil justice system to give voice to what happened and hold those who did this accountable for their actions.”

Previous articleIndia returns Chinese soldier who crossed Himalayan border while herding yaks
Next articleAt least 20 killed in attacks at Mozambique province: NGO
- Advertisement -

More articles

World News

India returns Chinese soldier who crossed Himalayan border while herding yaks

abujatimes
A Chinese soldier apprehended by the Indian Army earlier this week after he strayed across the nations' tense de facto border has...
Read more
World News

US charges 6 Russian GRU officers with worldwide cyber attacks

abujatimes
The six Russian military intelligence agency members are also blamed for the global malware attack known as "NotPetya", which cost nearly $1...
Read more
World News

‘No escape for Biden’: Trump will attend next debate despite ‘unfair’ rule change & no foreign policy topics

abujatimes
US President Donald Trump said he will appear at the next debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden, in spite of what he...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Headlines

Lekki tollgate shooting: Vice President, Osinbajo breaks silence

abujatimes
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday. Osinbajo, in a tweet...
Read more
Africa News

UNESCO funds Tanzania over conservation of world heritage sites

abujatimes
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has granted Tanzania 59,836 U.S. dollars for conservation and management of two world...
Read more
Trending

NHRC asks police to pay 35 Lagos, Abuja, Rivers victims N164m

Webmaster
The Nigerian Police Force has been ordered to pay at least N164m to 35 identified victims or the families of the slain...
Read more
Trending

Three dead as hoodlums burn down police station, church in Abuja

abujatimes
The Dutse Makaranta Police Station, Kubwa, Abuja, has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums. The station and a church...
Read more
Politics

End SARS: Military told to release identity of killer soldiers as NBA reveals next line of action

abujatimes
The military has been asked to immediately release the identity of soldiers that carried out the shooting of protesters at Lekki Toll...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson have returned to Los Angeles after recovering...

17 dead in bus-train collision in central Thailand

US charges 6 Russian GRU officers with worldwide cyber attacks

Google Makes Its Video Meeting Service Free To All