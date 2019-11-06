Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian has opened up about having fights with her husband, Kanye West over his new religious views. This is coming after West converted to Christianity and has made some notable lifestyle changes.

During an appearance on American TV show The Talk alongside her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, the mother of four explained that she has had rows with 42-year-old West over his spiritual side.

When asked if she supports her rapper husband’s new spiritual life journey, she replied:

“I do think that, you know, he is my husband. So, I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling. And he’s been going through this life change, and it’s mostly about the kids. ‘We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room – and he’s been very… had this, you know, epiphany of being this – not that he wasn’t an amazing dad – but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see.”

Although she agrees that such drastic measures are good for their children, she admits it has been difficult for her to take. When it comes to herself, it appears she has drawn lines as the 39-year-old explains further:

“But I’m always gonna be me, and so, we had that discussion and that fight. ‘I think, at the end of the day that’s what marriage is. He’s gonna do things that I don’t agree with, and I support him, and vice versa. So, with this, it was like we were like just having this conversation of what is too much and I am a mother of four, like, I am gonna be forty next year.”

The audience applauded Kim’s statement about standing up for herself before she admitted that compromise is essential to a healthy relationship.

Through his Sunday Service sessions and new album Jesus Is King, West has been creatively expressing his religion through his music. He has also banned his daughter North West from wearing crop tops and using makeup.