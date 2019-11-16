Thugs invaded a polling unit at Ward 01, Unit 004 Ayetoro area of Kogi State where Senator Dino Melaye had earlier voted and stole the ballot boxes.

The thugs arrived the polling unit in two Hilux vans and a Honda Civic car. They shot into the air to scare voters away and targeted the ballot boxes.

Some boys in the community chased after the thugs to recover the ballot boxes but to no avail.

Some journalists who were covering the governorship election in the Ayetoro area were also attacked by some youths after thugs ran off with ballot boxes

A youth passing through the polling unit was shot in the leg and was subsequently rushed to the hospital.

Angered by the action of the thugs, youths in the community blocked roads leading to the area and set tyres on fire.