Wednesday, September 23, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Konga marks independence with mega deals

Must read

Business

Kaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai

abujatimes
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, says his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19: Over 100,000 visitors for Abuja Int’l Trade Fair’s indoor, virtual exhibitions

abujatimes
Over one hundred thousand visitors from Nigeria and other 150 countries are to participate in 15th Abuja International Trade Fair put up...
Read more
Sports

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

abujatimes
Kevin De Bruyne scored one and had a hand in two more as Manchester City came through a difficult second half to...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open in Rome for fifth time ahead of French Open

abujatimes
Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open as well as sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 title thanks to a 7-5 6-3...
Read more
abujatimes

E-commerce platform, Konga, has concluded plans for the Konga Freedom Sales, a yearly promo  targeted at celebrating Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

The anniversary sales, which started yesterday,  will run till October 9, 2020 across the country.

The three-week promo will offer shoppers the opportunity to enjoy rock-bottom prices and mega deals on a wide variety of genuine products carefully selected by Konga to mark the auspicious celebration.

Also, the promo will run across multiple channels including the Konga website, chain of retail stores located nationwide and via the Konga Bulk platform.

The promo will see Konga make available heavily discounted products of up to 50 per cent off from multiple categories such as computers & accessories, home & kitchen, electronics, quality fast moving consumer Goods (FMCG), power solutions, phones & tablets, drinks & groceries, among many others. Further raising the excitement for the promo is the fact that Konga has positioned the promo as one with which to celebrate the country’s Diamond Jubilee.

Co-Chief Executive Officer, Konga Group, Nick Imudia, said: ”Nigeria will be marking its Diamond Jubilee on October 1. It is a momentous anniversary as 60 years is not a mean feat. In view of this, we have decided to make this year’s edition of the Konga Freedom Sales a special one to celebrate all Nigerians.”

Nigerians by helping them save money on genuine products across our online platform and retail stores nationwide. We encourage everyone to go online at www.konga.com or visit the nearest Konga store or leverage Konga Bulk to partake in the celebration of Nigerians through the Konga Freedom Sales.

Previous articleGovt has no business running refinery, says Osinbajo
Next articleNigeria, others’ GDP to hit $7tr by 2035, says ACFTA
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Kaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai

abujatimes
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, says his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to...
Read more
Business

Nigeria, others’ GDP to hit $7tr by 2035, says ACFTA

abujatimes
Nigeria and other African countries’ gross domestic product (GDP) will reach $7trillion by 2035 because of their huge market, the African Continental...
Read more
Business

Jaiz emerges most improved Islamic Bank

abujatimes
Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier non-interest bank has been recognised as the most improved Islamic Bank in the world in 2020 by...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Kaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai

abujatimes
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, says his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19: Over 100,000 visitors for Abuja Int’l Trade Fair’s indoor, virtual exhibitions

abujatimes
Over one hundred thousand visitors from Nigeria and other 150 countries are to participate in 15th Abuja International Trade Fair put up...
Read more
Sports

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne drives opening win

abujatimes
Kevin De Bruyne scored one and had a hand in two more as Manchester City came through a difficult second half to...
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Italian Open in Rome for fifth time ahead of French Open

abujatimes
Novak Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open as well as sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 title thanks to a 7-5 6-3...
Read more
Business

Nigeria, others’ GDP to hit $7tr by 2035, says ACFTA

abujatimes
Nigeria and other African countries’ gross domestic product (GDP) will reach $7trillion by 2035 because of their huge market, the African Continental...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Sanwo-Olu suspends director for imposing 5% levy on Netflix, Iroko TV,...

Top 10 exporters earned $74.78m in one month

Businessmen smuggled out subsidised fuel with fake documents, says NNPC GMD

Equities Temper Early Losses, Crude Suffers New Sell-Off