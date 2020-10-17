Sunday, October 18, 2020

Sports

Kubrat Pulev says he would never intend to 'disrespect' Anthony Joshua after referring to British world champion's skin

Sports

Kubrat Pulev says he would never intend to ‘disrespect’ Anthony Joshua after referring to British world champion’s skin

Kubrat Pulev has insisted he would "never disrespect" Anthony Joshua after referring to the British heavyweight star's skin ahead of their world...
“I rehabilitated, beautified Abuja cemetery” – Bauchi First Lady

Abuja, Oct. 16, 2020 Hajia Aishatu Muhammed, the first lady of Bauchi State, says she was instrumental to the rehabilitation and beautification...
#EndSARS protesters block Abuja airport road

#EndSARS protesters on Friday defied the Federal Capital Territory minister’s directive banning protests in the Federal Capital Territory as they shut down...
South Africans Urge Zimbabweans, Other Foreigners ‘Grabbing Jobs’ to Leave

Some South Africans staged a peaceful protest in the country today urging the government to cancel special permits for Zimbabweans, Mozambicans and...
Kubrat Pulev has insisted he would “never disrespect” Anthony Joshua after referring to the British heavyweight star’s skin ahead of their world title fight.

The Bulgarian will challenge for Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO titles, with a date and venue for the fight set to be announced.

At a press conference in Bulgaria earlier this week, Pulev had referred to the colour of Joshua’s skin when asked for his verdict on the British champion.

“His strengths? I’d say he has a very powerful punch undeniably,” he said.

“What are his other strengths? His tan is better than mine.”

But Pulev has since released a lengthy statement saying: “I would never, under any circumstances, allow myself to show disrespect to another human being on racial, ethnic or religious grounds.

“That’s what I’ve been teaching my little nephews all the time. Each of us is born on this earth with equal rights, and skin colour is completely irrelevant.

“I can’t believe how my words about Anthony Joshua have been taken out of context. It never even occurred to me to discredit another sportsman because of the colour of his skin!

“Amongst my friends there are people of different races and ethnicities. They are all great and worthy people, as well as my very good, long-standing friends whom I respect and love.

“It is 2020 and I very much hope that people would stop this small-mindedness and that human beings would evolve intellectually to realise that the truly valuable human qualities in this world are not manifested externally, but through the power of the human spirit and the virtues we carry within ourselves!

“Therefore, if somebody has been offended by my words, I hope they would try to understand exactly what I meant by them and if they cannot understand me, then accept my sincere apology.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Joshua on his birthday today and to wish him much happiness and good health – something which is more valuable nowadays than ever before!”

Joshua was originally set to face Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, but the fight was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pulev is the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s IBF belt after defeating Hughie Fury in a final eliminator in October 2018.

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho’s strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal can win Premier League under Mikel Arteta

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal can win the Premier League under Mikel Arteta and admits he is surprised at the level of investment...
NBA Finals: LeBron James makes history with latest Finals MVP award

LeBron James is used to delivering historic performances on the highest stage. What he did in Game 6 if the NBA Finals,...
UK Company Invests $100,000 in Nigerian Software Firm

A United Kingdom company, Zetogon has said it invested $100,000 in a Nigerian software firm, AirSmat, to help the organisation to deliver...
