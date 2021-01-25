Monday, January 25, 2021

La Liga: Atletico beat Valencia to extend lead as Barca win at Elche to go third

theabujatimes

Atletico Madrid have extended their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga as they come from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 on Sunday night.

Atletico, who have played 18 games this season – one game short of second place Real Madrid -, have now gone seven points clear at the summit of the league table.

João Félix leveled for the hosts in the 23rd minute after Uroš Račić opened the scoring in the 11th minute for Valencia.

Kuis Suarez then put Atletico ahead for the first time in the game on 54 minutes before Ángel Correa sealed the victory 18 minutes from time.

Earlier on Sunday, Barcelona climbed back to third after defeating Elche 2-0 away.

Barca, who were without Lionel Messi due to a two-game suspension, won the game courtesy of Frenkie de Jong masterclass, who scored one goal and created another.

The dutchman opened the scoring on 39 minutes and assisted Riqui Puig in the 89th minute, who headed in his first senior goal for Barca on his 25th appearance.

Ronald Koeman’s side move above Sevilla into third, 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and three behind second-place Real Madrid.

