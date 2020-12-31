Friday, January 1, 2021

Labour issues Ekiti govt strike notice over pay

theabujatimes

Organised Labour in Ekiti State has threatened a new year strike if the Governor Kayode Fayemi administration fails to pay the N30, 000 minimum wage and consequential adjustments to workers across board.

It insisted that all promotion and salary arrears must be paid to avert the industrial action billed for next week.

Shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the bill in 2018, Governor Fayemi implemented the new pay for employees on grade levels 01 and 06, promising to effect same across board when finances improve.

The decision to welcome Ekiti into the New Year with strike was reached on Tuesday evening at a meeting held by trade unions operating in the state.

A communiqué conveying the notice was released to journalists yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, and signed by chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kolapo Olatunde, Trade Union Congress (NUC), Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Committee, Kayode Fatomiluyi.

The unions said they struck agreement with government on payment of the wage and other entitlements before a “strange formula” was allegedly introduced to stall the entire process.

Consequently, labour directed: “That the agreed new minimum wage and consequential adjustments should be sustained without any concession.

“That the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments’ implementation should commence in January 2021 with the accruable arrears from April 2020.

“That all arrears of promotions for 2017, 2018 and 2019; arrears of leave bonuses for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as well as six years for local governments, subvented institutions and four years of state workers’ salary arrears and deductions should be paid in earnest.”

The document added: “That organised labour should, with immediate effect, report to the enlarged workers at the state secretariat complex to allow adequate information to the generality of the workforce.

“That in the event of failure by the state government to pay the new minimum wage, consequential adjustments and the various outstanding arrears, organised labour should mobilise workers for peaceful protest in the first week of January 2021.”

