Saturday, January 9, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Labour threatens to shut CAC

Must read

Trending

Buhari will deliver Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project, FG assures

theabujatimes
The Federal Government has commended the ongoing reconstruction work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road, noting that it would be completed before the end...
Read more
Trending

NAF distributes liquid oxygen to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, others

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has distributed liquid oxygen to some hospitals in Abuja on Thursday to support the fight against COVID-19...
Read more
Trending

BREAKING: Tension At Abuja Court As Police Refuse To Bring Sowore, Others For Ruling on Bail Application

theabujatimes
There was a palpable tension on the premises of Wuse, Zone 2, Magistrates’ Court Abuja as authorities of the Nigerian government and...
Read more
Life & Arts

“Mapariwo” Is Not Just A Song, I Made A Hit” – Zinoleesky Brags

theabujatimes
Marlian Music finest act, Zinoleesky has taken to his Twitter page to brag about his rave making song “Mapariwo“ At...
Read more
theabujatimes

THE Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has vowed to shutdown the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) from January 21, 2021 following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the management of the commission.

AUPCTRE, which is an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a strike notice dated December 18, 2020 and addressed to the Registrar-General of CAC frowned at the chief executive for his alleged anti-workers policies in the commission.

The union, in the notice signed by its General Secretary Comrade Musa Ekpo, listed some of the grievances of the workers to include lack of career progression, poor welfare and injustice against the staff.

Others include denial of earned 2019 promotion arrears, stoppage of all staff loans, among others.

Chairman of AUPTCTRE, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, Comrade Aliyu Maradu, said the union had written letters to both the Board Chairman and Registrar-General to address the situation, but no attention was paid to address the pains of the workers.

He said: “Arising from the above and in discharging our responsibility based on responsive and responsible Trade Union, guided by the principles of collective bargaining, due process, public service rules and strict adherence to the union and constitution of Nigeria, the union is hereby giving the management of CAC a  21-day ultimatum starting from Monday 21 December 2020 to address all the issues raised above, in order to douse already tensed industrial relations atmosphere and possibly avert a looming industrial crisis in CAC.”

The Branch Chairman of AUPTCTRE in CAC Comrade Ibrahim Makirfi said: “The issue we have with the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has to do with the promotion of staff of the commission.

“When he came he asked for the support of the union to ensure the goal and mandate of the commission is achieved and the union gave him 100 percent support but as you know there is no motivational factor for workers like promotion, so before he came onboard the management as at then were planning promotion exams but he told us he wants to  suspends the process and reform the system.

“We believed him and a committee was put in place including union members and several vacancies where discovered but the Registrar- General unilaterally limited the vacancies and even denied many staff written promotion exams.”

Previous articleCapital market loses N246bn in six hours of trading
Next articleLiverpool survive scare from virus-hit Villa in FA Cup
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Capital market loses N246bn in six hours of trading

theabujatimes
The bears dominated trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday with the market capitalisation losing N246bn in six hours of...
Read more
Business

Group Petitions FG Over N120bn Unremitted Pension Fund

theabujatimes
The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has petitioned the ministry of aviation over an alleged N120 billion unremitted Pension Funds in...
Read more
Business

Nigeria Customs Generates N1.56trn In 2020

theabujatimes
Nigeria Customs Service says it generated the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 trillion for the year ended, 2020. The service made the claim in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Buhari will deliver Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project, FG assures

theabujatimes
The Federal Government has commended the ongoing reconstruction work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road, noting that it would be completed before the end...
Read more
Trending

NAF distributes liquid oxygen to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, others

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has distributed liquid oxygen to some hospitals in Abuja on Thursday to support the fight against COVID-19...
Read more
Trending

BREAKING: Tension At Abuja Court As Police Refuse To Bring Sowore, Others For Ruling on Bail Application

theabujatimes
There was a palpable tension on the premises of Wuse, Zone 2, Magistrates’ Court Abuja as authorities of the Nigerian government and...
Read more
Life & Arts

“Mapariwo” Is Not Just A Song, I Made A Hit” – Zinoleesky Brags

theabujatimes
Marlian Music finest act, Zinoleesky has taken to his Twitter page to brag about his rave making song “Mapariwo“ At...
Read more
Sports

Bayern Munich squander two-goal lead to lose at Moenchengladbach

theabujatimes
European champions Bayern Munich suffered only their second Bundesliga defeat of the season on Friday after throwing away a two-goal lead and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

NANFACOS Targets 8 Million Farmers To Boost Agriculture

Riots Report Shows London Needs To Maintain Police Numbers, Says Mayor

MTN Nigeria To Pay N3.50 Kobo/Share Interim Dividend

Nigeria gets first electric motorcycles