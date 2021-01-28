Lagos Business School’s MBA Ranked Top 100 in World

The Full-time MBA programme of Lagos Business School has been ranked among the top 100 in the world according to The Economist’s WhichMBA? 2021 ranking.

Released recently, The Economist 2021 ranking evaluated full-time MBA programmes from 90 business schools across the world based on four broad criteria, including open new career opportunities, Personal development and educational experience, Salary, and Potential to network.

According to a statement, the Economist collated data from eligible schools on areas such as the percentage of graduates who receive a job offer after 3 months of graduation, ratio of faculty to students, average GMAT score, student and faculty gender diversity, among others.

Current MBA students and recent alumni were also contacted to rate their school on areas such as faculty quality, post MBA salary, salary increase, etc, it added.

According to Lagos Business School’s MBA Impact Report, its Full-time MBA graduates record an 87 per cent increase in their salary upon completing the programme; 83 per cent were promoted after the programme; 50 per cent got jobs three months after the programme, and 73 per cent got their first post-programme jobs through the School’s Career Office.

“Lagos Business School’s Full-time MBA is the only programme and business school in Africa to be ranked on the 2021 list and was well rated in categories such as number of overseas alumni chapters, diversity of recruiters, and student-faculty diversity,” a statement from the institution added.

The Dean, Prof. Chris Ogbechie said, “This ranking is a fantastic way to begin the year at Lagos Business School. We are happy to be recognised for maintaining the quality of our MBA programmes despite the challenges of the previous year. This recognition challenges us to intensify our efforts towards developing responsible business leaders who will solve Africa’s business, economic, social and institutional challenges.”

“I congratulate every member of the LBS community who has worked arduously to ensure that we have, yet again, gained another international recognition. We, at the MBA department, are intent on creating and delivering transformational experiences to our participants and this ranking is fuel to our fire,” MBA Director, Dr Henrietta Onwuegbuzie added.

“This is the first time the Lagos Business School Full-time MBA programme would be ranked by The Economist. However, its Executive MBA has been ranked for two years in a row and emerged among the top 50 in 2019.

“Other top business schools on the list include IESE Business School, which was ranked number one.

Lagos Business School’s range of MBA programmes equip students with a thorough knowledge of the main business disciplines, analytical competencies and problem-solving capabilities in addition to strong industry engagement,” the statement added.