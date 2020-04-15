A total of 16 COVID-19 patients, including three foreigners, have been discharged in Lagos state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor, broke the news in a statement on Wednesday.

“Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners – 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society,” he said.

“The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85. As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

“We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together. Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience.”

Nigeria has recorded a total of 373 COVID-19 cases across the federal capital territory and 19 states.