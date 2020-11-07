Saturday, November 7, 2020

Lagos, FCT Abuja lead COVID-19 cases, death toll adjusted

theabujatimes

Lagos and the Federal capital of Abuja topped the leaderboard for the new 223 cases of COVID-19 reported for Nigeria by NCDC on Friday night.

The agency also reported one new death, as it admitted an error in the death toll published Thursday.

The official death toll is now 1,154, one less than the 1155 published earlier.

On Thursday, the agency had credited the eastern state of Imo with two COVID-19 related deaths.

It said on Friday, it was a mistake.

“Two deaths previously recorded in Imo State were erroneously reported”.

“Till date, 63731 cases have been confirmed, 59844 cases have been discharged and 1154 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC said.


Out of the 223 cases announced, Lagos led with 85, followed by Abuja with 35.

Akwa Ibom has 24 cases reported, the third highest COVID-19 cases in Nigeria on Friday.

Both Lagos and Abuja have been the worst hit by the virus, as a second wave appears to be taking hold in the country.

The Lagos government on Friday said five cases of the virus have been found in a boarding school in the metropolis.

It was the second of such incident in recent weeks.

The new national figure of infections reported on Friday was more than the 180 reported on Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Lagos-85
FCT-35
Akwa Ibom-24
Enugu-18
Plateau-13
Rivers-10
Abia-7
Ebonyi-6
Anambra-5
Adamawa-4
Bauchi-3
Imo-3
Ogun-3
Oyo-3
Kwara-2
Osun-1
Taraba-1

63,731 confirmed
59,844 discharged
1,154 deaths

Previous articleCourt remands six Abuja protesters in custody
Next articleSouthampton 2-0 Newcastle: Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong on target to send Saints top
