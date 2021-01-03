Sunday, January 3, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Lagos, firm partner to improve public lighting

Must read

Trending

Policeman who ‘rejected N864m bribe’ considers resignation over ‘injustice’

theabujatimes
Francis Erhabor, the divisional police officer of Itam, Akwa Ibom state police command, who allegedly rejected a total of N864 million bribe...
Read more
Trending

Unjust teaching practice in Govt school, Abuja

theabujatimes
Government Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja, runs extra lessons for her students after the school hours and equally gets paid for doing...
Read more
Trending

80 hearty cheers to Bajowa and his radio station

theabujatimes
There are indeed some issues in one’s life time, which neither time nor event can obliterate from one’s memory. I have seen...
Read more
Trending

NAF conducts search and rescue training for personnel on Kaduna-Abuja expressway

theabujatimes
US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel1 day agoFG carries out threat, places 100 persons on 6 months air travel restrictions1 day...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Lagos State Government has executed a Streetlight Infrastructure Agreement with LEDCO Limited for the retrofit of existing conventional high-pressure sodium streetlight installations across the state to smart light-emitting diode lights.

The Streetlight Retrofit Project was unanimously approved by the Lagos State Executive Council in furtherance of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, according to a statement issued by the government on Friday.

The statement said the state government was represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote, at the signing ceremony on Thursday.

It said in the pilot phase of the project, it was determined that LED lighting resulted in a reduction of up to 60 per cent of the operations and maintenance costs of streetlight infrastructure.

The statement said, “A smart LED streetlight system is one of the enabling technologies for a smart city; the intelligent nature of this street lighting system enables remote management of streetlight assets ensuring enhanced performance management (fewer breakdown complaints and shorter repair times).

“As Lagos State evolves to a smart city, the utilisation of smart and energy-efficient streetlights is vital in ensuring improved government service delivery in areas of security of lives and property of Lagosians and environmental sustainability whilst also improving socioeconomic activities in the state by enabling a functional 24-hour economy.”

The government said the expected cost savings from the proposed retrofit in the medium to long term would be further utilised for the expansion of streetlight network across Lagos towards achieving full lighting coverage for all Class A and B roads as well as designated public spaces.

It said, “Full implementation of the Streetlight Retrofit Project is expected to span six months with estimated project completion timeline of June 2021.

“The project will be implemented under the close supervision and management of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, through the Lagos State Electricity Board.”

According to the statement, LEDCo Limited is a private limited liability company duly incorporated under the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, formed by Low Energy Designs, UK, a leading Smart LED lights manufacturing and installation company.

Previous articleNigeria spends N1.99tn on debt servicing in nine months
Next articleNigeria to the world: Wizkid continues global exploits
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Nigeria spends N1.99tn on debt servicing in nine months

theabujatimes
Nigeria spent almost N2tn on debt servicing payments from January to September 2020, the latest data obtained from the Debt Management Office...
Read more
Business

Apapa congestion: Truck owners fault planned re-introduction of task force

theabujatimes
The Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) has suggested a possible solution to the problem of protracted traffic on Apapa roads, which...
Read more
Business

‘I started small, Bank Of Industry lifted me’

theabujatimes
Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma is the chairman and managing director of Innoson Motor Manufacturing Company. In this interview with Leo Sobechi, he...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Policeman who ‘rejected N864m bribe’ considers resignation over ‘injustice’

theabujatimes
Francis Erhabor, the divisional police officer of Itam, Akwa Ibom state police command, who allegedly rejected a total of N864 million bribe...
Read more
Trending

Unjust teaching practice in Govt school, Abuja

theabujatimes
Government Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja, runs extra lessons for her students after the school hours and equally gets paid for doing...
Read more
Trending

80 hearty cheers to Bajowa and his radio station

theabujatimes
There are indeed some issues in one’s life time, which neither time nor event can obliterate from one’s memory. I have seen...
Read more
Trending

NAF conducts search and rescue training for personnel on Kaduna-Abuja expressway

theabujatimes
US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel1 day agoFG carries out threat, places 100 persons on 6 months air travel restrictions1 day...
Read more
Sports

PSG name Pochettino new manager

theabujatimes
Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed head coach of Paris St-Germain. The Argentine, 48, who...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Taxi drivers get App to compete with Uber, Bolt

Telcos’ data revenue to Increase during Covid-19 lockdown

NCC celebrates MTN’s N1tr gains in capital market

80,000 Households, Businesses Apply for CBN Pandemic Relief Facility