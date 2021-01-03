Lagos, firm partner to improve public lighting

The Lagos State Government has executed a Streetlight Infrastructure Agreement with LEDCO Limited for the retrofit of existing conventional high-pressure sodium streetlight installations across the state to smart light-emitting diode lights.

The Streetlight Retrofit Project was unanimously approved by the Lagos State Executive Council in furtherance of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, according to a statement issued by the government on Friday.

The statement said the state government was represented by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote, at the signing ceremony on Thursday.

It said in the pilot phase of the project, it was determined that LED lighting resulted in a reduction of up to 60 per cent of the operations and maintenance costs of streetlight infrastructure.

The statement said, “A smart LED streetlight system is one of the enabling technologies for a smart city; the intelligent nature of this street lighting system enables remote management of streetlight assets ensuring enhanced performance management (fewer breakdown complaints and shorter repair times).

“As Lagos State evolves to a smart city, the utilisation of smart and energy-efficient streetlights is vital in ensuring improved government service delivery in areas of security of lives and property of Lagosians and environmental sustainability whilst also improving socioeconomic activities in the state by enabling a functional 24-hour economy.”

The government said the expected cost savings from the proposed retrofit in the medium to long term would be further utilised for the expansion of streetlight network across Lagos towards achieving full lighting coverage for all Class A and B roads as well as designated public spaces.

It said, “Full implementation of the Streetlight Retrofit Project is expected to span six months with estimated project completion timeline of June 2021.

“The project will be implemented under the close supervision and management of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, through the Lagos State Electricity Board.”

According to the statement, LEDCo Limited is a private limited liability company duly incorporated under the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, formed by Low Energy Designs, UK, a leading Smart LED lights manufacturing and installation company.