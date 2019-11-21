Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos state commissioner for information, says the ongoing repair of roads has worsened the traffic situation.

Lagosians have been complaining about the man-hour loss as a result of gridlock across the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, Omotoso said since the beginning of the massive road repairs under “Operation 116” across the state, the traffic has been heavy.

He said the government is aware of the discomfort commuters and motorists had been experiencing, adding that “relevant agencies” had been directed to review traffic control and regulation policies toward identifying long-lasting solution to the gridlocks.

Omotoso added that the daily influx of people from other parts of Nigeria contributes to the persistent traffic across the state.

He advised motorists to use alternative routes so as to ease the time and stress of staying in traffic.

“The administration sympathises with residents on the inconvenience being suffered daily,” the statement read.

“In fulfilment of its commitment to making the roads motorable immediately the rains subside, resources and equipment have been deployed to fix degenerated roads. The discomfort will be short-lived.

“The daily influx of people from other parts of the country into Lagos has contributed to the big human and vehicular pressure on the roads.

“Government will surely surmount the challenges with technology and enforcement of traffic rules.

“Government appreciates the perseverance of Lagosians and pledges its commitment to pooling all its resources together to achieve a permanent solution to the problem posed by the rehabilitation of bad roads.

“The administration will ensure that majority of the roads become smooth and motorable before the Yuletide.”

