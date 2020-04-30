A 25-year-old man has died of coronavirus in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health revealed this in a tweet on Thursday morning.

It revealed that the patient was in a state of severe breathlessness at the time of admission.

According to the ministry, this brings the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 in the state to 20.

It confirmed that 87 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Wednesday, raising the total figure of infections reported in the state to 947.

The ministry added that a total of 187 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, following the recovery of 49 more people.