Saturday, December 19, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Headlines

Lagos govt orders indefinite closure of schools over COVID-19

Must read

Trending

Lufthansa resumes Lagos, Abuja flights

theabujatimes
German airline, Lufthansa Group, says it has resumed operations in Nigeria, after an eight-month suspension. It said its first...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19 second wave: Minister to work with Judiciary over compliance in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday issued COVID-19 guidelines regulating congregations, work and market places to contain further spread of...
Read more
Trending

‘Anabel Suites will Project Tourism in Abuja’

theabujatimes
The GM Anabel Apartments and Suites, Vikas Saini discusses the hotel’s strategy for promoting tourism and projecting Abuja. Olawale Ajimotokan reports
Read more
Trending

Day Abuja Widows, The Needy Got Rare Treat

theabujatimes
As the annual celebration of the end of the year gathers momentum, widows and the less privileged in the six area councils...
Read more
theabujatimes

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, ordered the indefinite closure of all schools in the state over spike in COVID-19 cases.

The governor, who gave the directive in a statement titled: “We Cannot Afford To Relax The Battle Against Covid-19,” said all schools must shut down with immediate effect and until further notice.

He said the measure was crucial to public health safety amid the increasing COVID-19 cases recorded in all local government areas in the state.

Sanwo-Olu had in September ordered the resumption of academic activities in schools following the reduction in the number of COVID-19 in the state.

He said: “The midnight to 4:00 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

“All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.

“All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance.

“The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on.

“All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50 percent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

“This second wave of COVID-19 calls for a full re-awakening of caution and precaution. The complacency that crept in over the last few months as a result of our early interventions when cases started to decline from our peak in August, must now give way to an abundance of vigilance.”

Lagos is the epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with 25,895 confirmed cases and 233 deaths.

Previous articleSolskjaer relishing renewed hostilities between Man Utd and Leeds
Next article‘Keep up the hard work’ – Rooney tells son, Kai, after signing for Man Utd
- Advertisement -

More articles

Headlines

JAMB rewards four varsities with N375million

theabujatimes
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday awarded N375 million to four higher institutions across the country for their outstanding performance...
Read more
Headlines

Insecurity: APC Has Destroyed Nigeria, Says Secondus

theabujatimes
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has lamented the state of insecurity in the country, saying...
Read more
Headlines

My problem with Buhari’s government —Jonathan

theabujatimes
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday in Abuja revealed the problem he had been suffering since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Lufthansa resumes Lagos, Abuja flights

theabujatimes
German airline, Lufthansa Group, says it has resumed operations in Nigeria, after an eight-month suspension. It said its first...
Read more
Trending

COVID-19 second wave: Minister to work with Judiciary over compliance in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday issued COVID-19 guidelines regulating congregations, work and market places to contain further spread of...
Read more
Trending

‘Anabel Suites will Project Tourism in Abuja’

theabujatimes
The GM Anabel Apartments and Suites, Vikas Saini discusses the hotel’s strategy for promoting tourism and projecting Abuja. Olawale Ajimotokan reports
Read more
Trending

Day Abuja Widows, The Needy Got Rare Treat

theabujatimes
As the annual celebration of the end of the year gathers momentum, widows and the less privileged in the six area councils...
Read more
Sports

‘Keep up the hard work’ – Rooney tells son, Kai, after signing for Man Utd

theabujatimes
Manchester United and England legend, Wayne Rooney said it was a proud day to see his son, Kai, sign for his former...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State

Rivers Rerun: Nyesom Wike caught on tape

Soleimani Killing: Shiites Protest In Abuja, Burn US Flag

Plateau state- polio eradication

Plateau Government Begins Interstate Immunization : Polio Eradication

Nigeria to Recover Fresh $321million Abacha Loot