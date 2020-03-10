The Lagos State government has given the names of two individuals that had contact with the Italian index case of coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi, revealed this on Monday while giving an update on the new case of the virus recorded in the country.

He gave the details of the male persons as Enwelunta Godfrey and Salami Abiodun Sodiq, and urged the media to be of assistance in locating them.

Abayomi said the Federal and State Ministries of Health were looking for the two individuals who were on the same flight with the Italian.

According to him, the state decided to make the names public due to the government’s inability to trace them based on the contact information they gave when boarding the plane.

This comes after the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced the second case of coronavirus while briefing reporters in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He noted that the newly confirmed case was a contact of the index case and not an importation into the country.

Ehanire explained that the government has adopted some important response strategies at the containment stage which included identifying all contacts and ensuring their strict isolation among others.

He disclosed that it was in the process that the second case of the virus was detected.

Source: Channels TV