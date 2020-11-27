Lagos Senate race: APC’s Abiru files N1bn libel suit against PDP media director

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the December 5 senatorial bye-election in Lagos East, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, has filed a N1billion libel suit against the media director of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Campaign for the elections, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse.

Abiru, in a suit marked NO: ID/ADR/1608/2020, through his counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro SAN, told the Ikeja High Court in Lagos, that Pearson caused malicious falsehood to be published and circulated against him on social media and the website of a news platform.

In his November 20 statement of claim, Abiru averred that on October 4, his attention was drawn to a publication making the rounds on social media platforms, titled: ‘Why Adetokunbo Mukail Abiru must be disqualified from 31st October 2020 Lagos East senatorial race.’

He sought for three other reliefs, including: an order directing Pearson to retract or cause to be retracted the said libellous publication in the same manner and form adopted in the publication of the defamatory words.

“An order directing the Defendant to tender an unreserved apology in the form and manner to be prescribed by the solicitors to the claimant and publish same in one full page insertion in three national dailies to wit: ThisDay, The Guardian and Punch Newspaper within 72 hours of the judgment of this Honourable Court, and all social media platforms including, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.”