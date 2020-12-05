Lagos to sanction international travellers evading COVID-19 testing

The Lagos State Government has warned incoming international passengers who shun the Federal Government’s COVID-19 guidelines to desist from such practices or face the consequences.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the state Commissioners for Information and Health, Mr Gbenga Omotoso and Prof Akin Abayomi, respectively, on Friday.

The government raised the alarm that it had noticed that many entrants failed to register and pay for the COVID-19 test, putting the state at risk of the projected second wave of the virus.

“It has been reported severally through notification from Port Health Services, NCDC, the Lagos State Biobank and accredited private laboratories carrying out COVID-19 tests that inbound passengers arriving Nigeria are breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

“We have good authority that some passengers having registered and paid for COVID-19 test have failed to report to assigned private laboratories after completion of their seven days isolation. Some incoming passengers even failed to register and pay for the test whilst making their journey to the country in total disregard and breach of the safety protocols.

“Likewise, a large number of international passengers provided wrong information and contact details while registering online, making it difficult for them to be reached, traced or contacted by our logistics team.

“This is not only worrisome but portends danger for public health and safety as the populace stands the risk of infection from any asymptomatic positive case who perhaps is not aware of his or her status.

“We are definitely not going to fold our arms and watch the gains made by us against the disease to be reversed by the irresponsibility of some citizens who choose to flagrantly disregard our guidelines. This is why we are set to take action against people who flout these protocols,” the statement partly read.

The statement added that the disobedience of international travellers to COVID-19 guidelines may push the country into a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said that Nigeria may never be able to produce a vaccine if it did not attain the level three of the World Health Organisation.

The NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, stated this while speaking at the 4th annual lecture of the Ladipo Mobolaji Abisogun-Afodu annual lecture in Pharmacy at the Lagos Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

The level three is the WHO classification of countries that have the requisite equipment and facilities for pharmaceutical analysis and regulation.

However, according to reports, NAFDAC has just attained level two. As such, Adeyeye called for the support of the government at all levels and philanthropists so as to move science and the health sector forward.

The theme of the lecture, which was organised in collaboration with the University of Lagos Faculty of Pharmacy, was titled, “Pharmacy Practice and advancement in the Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industry: Regulatory Perspectives.”

She said, “If we don’t get to level 3, Nigeria may never be able to produce a vaccine. The government and philanthropists need to back science in order to move it forward especially in the area of vaccines. We will get there if the government backs us up.”

She also bemoaned the situation where most pharmacists had become traders instead of professionals, saying Nigeria was too dependent on foreign drugs.

“We are over-dependent on imported drugs. We import everything, it is only water that we don’t import. We import at a 70 per cent rate. Therefore, we are after both local and foreign manufacturers; including China, India. We left our profession and turned to trading so we have more traders than the pharmacists and sometimes, the pharmacists will look away. Pharmacy and pharmaceutical science should continue to monitor.”