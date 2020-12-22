Lampard Confirms Chelsea’s Squad For EPL Clash

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has named the Blues’ squad to tackle West Ham United in tonight’s home Premier League tie.

According to Football London, Lampard has released a 28-man list to face West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head to the game after a 2-1 defeat against Wolves in their previous Premier League encounter last week.

Chelsea is currently in the eight position on the Premier League table with 22 points after 13 matches.

Chelsea’s squad against West Ham:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Karlo Ziger.

Defenders : Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andres Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech (doubt), Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin.

Forwards: Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi (doubt).

The kick-off time for the match is 9 pm, Nigerian time.