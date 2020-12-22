Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Lampard Confirms Chelsea’s Squad For EPL Clash

Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday. Spokesman Yusuf...
NIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja

theabujatimes
Following the new directive on the attachment of the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards, Nigerians in their numbers besieged the...
Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React

theabujatimes
Nigerians have called on the Nigerian government to close all National Identity Management Commission centres to curtail the second wave of the...
COVID-19: FG Orders Civil Servants on GL.12 and Below to Stay at Home

theabujatimes
The federal government in a new advisory on COVID-19 has ordered civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to stay at...
theabujatimes

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has named the Blues’ squad to tackle West Ham United in tonight’s home Premier League tie.

According to Football London, Lampard has released a 28-man list to face West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head to the game after a 2-1 defeat against Wolves in their previous Premier League encounter last week.

Chelsea is currently in the eight position on the Premier League table with 22 points after 13 matches.

Chelsea’s squad against West Ham:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Karlo Ziger.

Defenders : Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andres Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech (doubt), Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin.

Forwards: Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi (doubt).

The kick-off time for the match is 9 pm, Nigerian time.

Sports

Time Has Come For Dele Alli To Quit Tottenham – Crouch

theabujatimes
Dele Alli needs to leave Tottenham amid talk of interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, says Peter Crouch, with the former...
Sports

Leicester dent Tottenham's Premier League challenge

theabujatimes
Tottenham's Premier League title challenge suffered a huge blow as Leicester moved above them into second with an impressive 2-0 away win...
Sports

Man United thrash Leeds 6-2 as rivalry renews in style

theabujatimes
Manchester United demolished Leeds 6-2 in the first league meeting between the sides for 16 years to bolster their Premier League title...
