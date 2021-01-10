Sunday, January 10, 2021

Lampard confirms Kante injury blow

Bolt, Uber operating illegally in Abuja, says president of taxi union

The President of Abuja Painted Taxi, Comrade Shehu Shugabi Yar’adua decried the illegal operational activities of Bolt and Uber transport services in...
Edo APC To Appeal Abuja High Court Judgement

The chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse (rtd), has...
Group wants NSCDC, SSS operatives who assaulted journalists sanctioned

A group, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), on Saturday called on the heads of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and...
Detention of Sowore, others shows pattern of repression by Nigerian authorities -Amnesty International

THE Amnesty International (AI) says the detention of Omoyele Sowore and four other persons has demonstrated the continued pattern of repression by...
theabujatimes

FRANK Lampard has confirmed N’Golo Kante has a hamstring problem, but is hopeful that his injury isn’t too serious with his star midfielder key to turning around a run of poor form.

Chelsea’s manager is under increasing pressure following a bad run that has seen his side win just one of their last six Premier League matches.

Kante has been ever-present during the run, starting the last four games in a 10-day period.

After being hit by injury last season, Kante had stayed fit until now, but he joins Reece James and Andreas Christensen on the injured list ahead of the FA Cup third-round clash with Morecambe at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“Reece James is out for the game, although he will be training with us tomorrow,” Lampard said. “It’s the same as Andreas Christensen, and Kante is out also with a minor hamstring injury. So he misses this game and is suspended for Fulham anyway, so we’ll get him right. Those three are out.”

Man United Pellistri tests positive to COVID-19

MANCHESTER United winger Facundo Pellistri has tested positive for Covid-19, ruling him out of making his senior debut against Watford on Saturday.
Bayern Munich squander two-goal lead to lose at Moenchengladbach

European champions Bayern Munich suffered only their second Bundesliga defeat of the season on Friday after throwing away a two-goal lead and...
Liverpool survive scare from virus-hit Villa in FA Cup

Liverpool survived a scare from coronavirus-ravaged Aston Villa to reach the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-1 win against opponents missing...
