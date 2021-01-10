Lampard confirms Kante injury blow

FRANK Lampard has confirmed N’Golo Kante has a hamstring problem, but is hopeful that his injury isn’t too serious with his star midfielder key to turning around a run of poor form.

Chelsea’s manager is under increasing pressure following a bad run that has seen his side win just one of their last six Premier League matches.

Kante has been ever-present during the run, starting the last four games in a 10-day period.

After being hit by injury last season, Kante had stayed fit until now, but he joins Reece James and Andreas Christensen on the injured list ahead of the FA Cup third-round clash with Morecambe at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“Reece James is out for the game, although he will be training with us tomorrow,” Lampard said. “It’s the same as Andreas Christensen, and Kante is out also with a minor hamstring injury. So he misses this game and is suspended for Fulham anyway, so we’ll get him right. Those three are out.”