Laptop computer Blood Circulation and Obligation Policy: Residence

The Library makes laptop computers configured for connection to the College’s wireless network available to current MC students, faculty and staff as a service to the Marietta College community.

This rules produces patrons that are eligible directions for borrowing laptop computers through the Marietta university collection for in-library just use. People are anticipated to feel self-directed inside their utilization of the laptop computers and must adhere to Marietta university’s community Usage Policy.

Eligibility

Laptop computers may be examined by latest Marietta university students, faculty, and staff by having A marietta that is valid college card, whom keep a collection account in close standing, and whom see, agree to, and signal the collection Computer Loan contract. The patron’s MC ID card should be delivered into the blood circulation employee each right time a computer are lent. The Library computer Loan contract must certanly be see and finalized every time a laptop try lent. Under no scenario will a patron be permitted to always check a laptop out for the next individual.

Loan Durations and Accessibility

Laptop computers might be examined during the collection blood Circulation Desk anytime during collection running hours. Laptop computers should be utilized into the collection just . One computer per patron would be offered on a first-come, first-served foundation. The collection will likely not reserve a computer for the patron. The mortgage duration for the computer was four (4) hours or until quarter-hour before shutting time, whichever appear first. No renewals is allowed.

Fines and obligation

The overdue fine for a laptop computer came back after it really is due are $25.00 each hour or element of an hour or so ; there’s no maximum amount on overdue fines. The patron that checks out of the laptop computer try held economically accountable for problems for loss that is, of or theft regarding the computer. The substitution price of a hurt, stolen or lost laptop try $1200.00 as well as the accrued fines that are overdue . The one who checks out of the laptop computer must see, accept, and signal the collection computer Loan contract and it is accountable for their safer return in close condition. LAPTOP COMPUTERS SHOULD NOT become LEFT UNATTENEDED. Marietta university collection assumes no obligation in the event that computer try taken while examined off up to a patron.

Restrictions on usage

A staff that is library or blood circulation pupil assistant will turn the laptop computer on (if it is checked out) and off (when it’s returned) to make certain it really is working correctly. Clients should never tamper utilizing the equipment or computer software already setup in the laptop computer. The reserves which can be library right to charge an upkeep charge of $25.00 each hour for cleansing and/or restoring laptop computers which were tampered with. The laptop computers should be useful for studies purposed and planning of course projects and jobs just.

Laptop Loan Contract

By my signature below, we acknowledge that We have see and decided to all for the after statements whenever looking at a mobile computer from Marietta university collection:

We consent to accept complete obligation for the computer even though it is examined away to me personally.